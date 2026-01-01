International Trader: Japanese

Source leads and actively cultivate a pipeline of prospects in the Japanese and Singaporean markets.

Engage with business partners, negotiate contract terms, and close deals efficiently.

Collaborate closely with Logistics and Finance teams to ensure smooth operations and timely deal execution.

Provide administrative support to internal teams to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.

Monitor and follow up on leads proactively to achieve and exceed targets.

Identify opportunities for process improvements and contribute to continuous enhancement initiatives.

As an International Trader for the Japanese and the Singapore market, you will take ownership of the complete trading cycle in your assigned market, driving business growth and building strong relationships with clients and suppliers. You will start with an intensive training program to gain a deep understanding of international trading, after which you’ll quickly begin identifying opportunities and expanding your market presence.