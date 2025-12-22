Dutch Speaking Sales Account Manager

Manage the full sales cycle for networking equipment to new and existing customers

Build and nurture long-term client relationships

Conduct outbound prospecting campaigns to identify and qualify new opportunities

Collaborate with internal teams to deliver top-tier customer experiences

Participate in product and sales training to stay ahead of market trends

A results-driven, energetic professional with a passion for sales

Fluent in Dutch and English (additional European languages like German, French, or Italian are a plus)

Experience in IT hardware or software sales is essential

Strong communication skills—both written and verbal

A proactive mindset and the ability to thrive in a dynamic environment

A fast-growing company with a diverse, international team

A collaborative and agile work culture where your ideas matter

Hybrid work setup: 1–2 days from home per week depending on performance

Competitive base salary plus monthly sales bonuses

6 paid vacation days and 8% holiday pay

Modern office with scenic views, free parking, and nearby public transport

Ongoing training in products, sales, and market trends

Company pension plan and regular social events

An international technology company specialising in networking solutions is seeking a motivated Dutch-speaking Account Manager to join their commercial team based in Flevoland. This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a fast-paced, multicultural environment where innovation and customer relationships are at the heart of the business.As an Account Manager, you’ll be responsible for developing and maintaining strong B2B relationships with medium to large enterprises across the Netherlands and other regions. You’ll play a key role in driving sales of networking hardware—both new and refurbished—while ensuring exceptional service and long-term client satisfaction.To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.