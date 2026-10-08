Corporate Travel Consultant | English

Search for, arrange, and confirm travel reservations based on customer needs.

Develop a strong understanding of each client’s travel policy and consistently provide tailored travel advice.

Handle requests related to travel regulations, requirements, and necessary documentation.

Provide clients with relevant industry information, including the best available fares, exchange costs, and applicable penalties.

Identify opportunities to improve operational processes and client relationships, and proactively suggest solutions and improvements.

Stay up to date with developments across the travel industries you support and actively share relevant knowledge with clients and colleagues.

As a Senior Travel Consultant, you are the face of our organization and a trusted partner for our clients. You’ll handle travel requests from both existing and new customers, providing expert advice and helping them travel efficiently and confidently. Do you communicate with ease and have a genuine passion for customer service? Then read on!