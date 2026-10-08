Corporate Travel Agent | English
Posted on October 8, 2026
Utrecht
English
Posted on October 8, 2026
About this role
As a Senior Travel Consultant, you are the face of our organization and a trusted partner for our clients. You’ll handle travel requests from both existing and new customers, providing expert advice and helping them travel efficiently and confidently. Do you communicate with ease and have a genuine passion for customer service? Then read on!
What You’ll Do
What You’ll Do
- Search for, arrange, and confirm travel reservations based on customer needs.
- Develop a strong understanding of each client’s travel policy and consistently provide tailored travel advice.
- Handle requests related to travel regulations, requirements, and necessary documentation.
- Provide clients with relevant industry information, including the best available fares, exchange costs, and applicable penalties.
- Identify opportunities to improve operational processes and client relationships, and proactively suggest solutions and improvements.
- Stay up to date with developments across the travel industries you support and actively share relevant knowledge with clients and colleagues.
Requirements
What You’ll Bring
- Extensive experience as a Travel Consultant or Travel Agent.
- Strong knowledge of the travel industry, including relevant policies, procedures, and processes.
- Advanced proficiency in the Amadeus GDS.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
- A customer-focused mindset with a proactive and professional approach.
Salary
€2750-€3800 per month
The company
Our client is a global business travel and meetings provider that combines innovative technology with human expertise to simplify travel, support confident decision-making, and help organizations navigate change. With a presence in over 170 countries and a strong focus on sustainability, it offers digital travel solutions, meetings and events management, and consulting services.Currently they are looking for multiple experienced Travel Agents that have experience in working with Amadeus.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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