Commercial Sales Support Specialist | Italian or Spanish C1

C1 or C2 proficiency in either Italian or Spanish is required. Knowledge of French and/or Portuguese is considered a plus.

Excellent command of English (C1 level, both spoken and written).

Previous experience in a commercial back office, inside sales support, or customer service role within a B2B environment.

Proficiency in CRM software (e.g., Salesforce), Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 is essential.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport quickly.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively in a fast-paced environment.

A customer-first mindset with a focus on relationship building.

Availability to work 36-40 hours per week.

Willingness to travel to Southern Europe 3–5 times per year to accompany Business Development Managers on customer visits.

We are looking for a gutsy, customer-oriented individual who is passionate about delivering exceptional service and is eager to take initiative. You are a proactive problem-solver with a strong sense of cultural awareness, particularly regarding South European business practices. This role suits someone who thrives in a collaborative yet independent setting, is not afraid to challenge the status quo, and is committed to personal and professional growth.Our client isn’t able to provide sponsorship/work permit and isn’t open for relocators from outside the Netherlands.