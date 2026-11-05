Commercial Sales Support Specialist | Italian or Spanish C1

Commercial Sales Support Specialist | Italian or Spanish C1

Posted on November 5, 2026
Undutchables
Breda
Italian
Posted on November 5, 2026

About this role

In this role, you will be the main point of contact for B2B customers across Southern Europe, ensuring excellent service and building long-term customer relationships. You will work closely with Business Development Managers and internal departments to support daily sales operations and ensure a smooth customer experience. Your main responsibilities will include:
  • Act as the first point of contact for existing B2B customers, handling inbound and outbound communication via phone and email.
  • Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with customers across Southern European markets, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction and retention.
  • Handle customer inquiries and resolve issues related to orders, deliveries, products, and general service requests.
  • Process customer orders, prepare quotations, and ensure accurate and timely order confirmations.
  • Work closely with Business Development Managers to support their commercial activities, customer relationships, and strategic account plans.
  • Maintain accurate customer information, sales data, and order records in Salesforce and ERP systems.
  • Coordinate with internal departments, including finance, warehouse, and sales, to ensure smooth order processing and service delivery.
  • Support sales administration, internal reporting, and other commercial back-office activities.
  • Identify opportunities to improve customer service processes and contribute to a more efficient and proactive way of working.

Requirements

We are looking for a gutsy, customer-oriented individual who is passionate about delivering exceptional service and is eager to take initiative. You are a proactive problem-solver with a strong sense of cultural awareness, particularly regarding South European business practices. This role suits someone who thrives in a collaborative yet independent setting, is not afraid to challenge the status quo, and is committed to personal and professional growth.
  • C1 or C2 proficiency in either Italian or Spanish is required. Knowledge of French and/or Portuguese is considered a plus.
  •  Excellent command of English (C1 level, both spoken and written).
  • Previous experience in a commercial back office, inside sales support, or customer service role within a B2B environment.
  • Proficiency in CRM software (e.g., Salesforce), Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 is essential.
  •  Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport quickly.
  •  Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively in a fast-paced environment.
  •  A customer-first mindset with a focus on relationship building.
  •  Availability to work 36-40 hours per week.
  • Willingness to travel to Southern Europe 3–5 times per year to accompany Business Development Managers on customer visits.
Our client isn’t able to provide sponsorship/work permit and isn’t open for relocators from outside the Netherlands.

Salary

€3500-€4500 per month

The company

Our client is an international company specializing in hygiene, cleaning, and maintenance solutions for professional and industrial environments. With a strong presence across Europe, the company focuses on delivering high-quality products, reliable service, and long-term customer relationships.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Breda delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Dutch speaking Sales Development Representative
Project Coordinator - Retail Marketing (Temporary)
National Key Account Manager - Polish & English (B2)
Sales Account Manager FMCG
Account Manager | German
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

ABN AMRO walkout highlights growing Dutch return-to-office trendABN AMRO walkout highlights growing Dutch return-to-office trend
Proposed Dutch freelancer law sparks concerns over three-client ruleProposed Dutch freelancer law sparks concerns over three-client rule
Inburgeringscursus.nl: Free exams built on the real inburgering testInburgeringscursus.nl: Free exams built on the real inburgering test
Dutch pension system named world's best for fourth year runningDutch pension system named world's best for fourth year running
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position