Sales Account Manager FMCG
Posted on September 30, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on September 30, 2026
About this role
Key Responsibilities
1. Account Management and Client Relations
1. Account Management and Client Relations
- Serve as the main point of contact for assigned B2B accounts across Europe, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction.
- Build and maintain strong, long term relationships with clients through regular communication and professional service.
- Monitor customer orders and buying patterns, identify changing needs and follow up proactively to resolve any issues.
- Handle daily customer requests and ensure smooth communication about orders, deliveries and payments.
- Daily Sales Operations: Prepare quotations, process customer orders, coordinate deliveries and follow up on outstanding payments, ensuring everything runs smoothly.
- Sales Targets: Work towards agreed sales targets and volume goals for assigned accounts and territories.
- Market Research and Lead Generation: Research potential B2B customers and relevant market trends to identify new sales opportunities.
- Proactive Prospecting: Contact potential new customers through phone, email and LinkedIn to develop business relationships.
- Trade Shows and Networking: Participate in trade shows, exhibitions and industry events to promote company products and build relationships with potential customers.
- Client Promotions: Work with B2B customers to plan and support promotional activities, seasonal campaigns and other marketing activities that help increase sales and product visibility.
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Requirements
- Relevant FMCG experience: At least 5 years of experience in B2B sales or account management, preferably within FMCG, food, beverages or other consumer goods.
- Hands on sales experience: Recent, direct experience managing customer accounts and personally handling quotations, order processing, delivery coordination and payment follow up.
- Daily operational focus: Comfortable handling daily sales activities independently from the start. This role is focused on doing the work directly, rather than mainly managing a team or overseeing the whole business.
- B2B Account Management: Proven experience managing existing business customers, distributors or wholesale accounts.
- Practical Working Style: Enjoys handling daily sales operations independently. Candidates whose recent roles mainly focus on senior leadership, team management, business strategy or overall business development are not suitable for this hands on position.
- Customer and Sales Focus: Proactive, organised and customer focused, with experience working towards sales targets and managing several customer accounts at the same time.
- Regional Experience: Experience working with Eastern or Southern European markets, distributors or regional accounts is preferred. Knowledge of the Grand Bazaar is a plus.
- Communication Skills: Good communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to work effectively in an international business environment.
- Languages: Fluent English, both written and spoken, is required. Dutch or other European languages are an advantage.
- Location: Already living in Amsterdam or the surrounding area.
Please note : Candidates whose experience mainly focuses on finding new business without managing daily customer accounts are not suitable.
The company
Our client is an international company in the food industry, offering a wide range of consumer products to customers across global markets. The company works closely with distributors and business partners to grow its presence in Europe and reach new markets.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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