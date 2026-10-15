Category Manager | Purchasing

Category Manager | Purchasing

Posted on October 15, 2026
Undutchables
Barneveld
English
Posted on October 15, 2026

About this role

Are you an commercially minded professional with a strong understanding of international trade, supplier management and market dynamics? Do you enjoy taking ownership, making strategic purchasing decisions and building long-term relationships with suppliers worldwide?
Our client is an internationally operating organisation within the organic food industry, specialising in the sourcing and supply of high-quality organic food ingredients. Due to continued growth, they are expanding their Category Management team and are looking for a Category Manager who can take full ownership of one or more product categories and drive commercial success.
This is not a traditional purchasing role. You will play a key role in shaping the purchasing strategy, responding to market developments and ensuring the right balance between profitability, product availability and supply chain continuity.
As Category Manager, you will have full responsibility for your assigned product categories, from developing the purchasing strategy to managing supplier relationships and delivering commercial results.Your responsibilities will include:
  • Developing purchasing strategies: Define and implement purchasing strategies for your assigned categories, aligned with the company's commercial objectives.
  • Managing international suppliers: Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with suppliers across global markets.
  • Negotiating and contracting: Lead commercial negotiations, agree on purchasing conditions and conclude supplier contracts.
  • Monitoring market developments: Stay ahead of fluctuations in commodity prices, product availability, market trends and potential supply chain risks.
  • Driving commercial performance: Take ownership of margins, revenue and the overall performance of your categories.
  • Collaborating with Sales: Work closely with the Sales team to align purchasing decisions with customer demand and market opportunities.
  • Ensuring continuity of supply: Anticipate potential challenges and make well-informed decisions to secure reliable product availability.
  • Working cross-functionally: Collaborate with colleagues in Sales, Quality and Finance to ensure effective category management and sound commercial decision-making.
You will have a direct influence on which products the organisation purchases and sells, giving you the opportunity to make a tangible impact on its commercial performance.

Requirements

You will be responsible for one or more categories within a diverse organic food ingredients portfolio. These may include nuts, seeds, grains, rice and other food ingredients sourced from international markets.Given the global nature of the supply chain, market knowledge, commercial awareness and the ability to act quickly are essential. Timing, availability and pricing can change rapidly, making this a role for someone who enjoys working in a dynamic international trading environment.
  • Experience: At least 5 years of experience as a Buyer, Trader or Category Manager, with international food ingredients trading experience.
  • Industry knowledge: Trading experience, preferably within agriculture or agricultural commodities.
  • Education: University degree or Master's degree.
  • Commercial skills: Strong negotiation skills, commercial awareness and strategic thinking.
  • Language: Fluent spoken and written English, another additional language is highly desirable
  • Availability: Full-time, 5 days per week, working on-site in Barneveld.
  • Travel: Willingness to travel internationally to visit suppliers approximately 6 times per year, with each trip lasting around one working week.


Salary

€4000-€6000 per month

The company

Our client is an internationally operating company within the organic food industry, specialising in the sourcing and supply of high-quality organic food ingredients to businesses worldwide. With a strong focus on sustainability, responsible sourcing and long-term supplier partnerships, the organisation connects producers across the globe with food manufacturers, retailers and distributors. As a growing international business, it offers a dynamic, collaborative environment where innovation, commercial insight and a commitment to a more sustainable food system are central to its operations.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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