Category Manager | Purchasing

Developing purchasing strategies: Define and implement purchasing strategies for your assigned categories, aligned with the company's commercial objectives.

Define and implement purchasing strategies for your assigned categories, aligned with the company's commercial objectives. Managing international suppliers: Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with suppliers across global markets.

Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with suppliers across global markets. Negotiating and contracting: Lead commercial negotiations, agree on purchasing conditions and conclude supplier contracts.

Lead commercial negotiations, agree on purchasing conditions and conclude supplier contracts. Monitoring market developments: Stay ahead of fluctuations in commodity prices, product availability, market trends and potential supply chain risks.

Stay ahead of fluctuations in commodity prices, product availability, market trends and potential supply chain risks. Driving commercial performance: Take ownership of margins, revenue and the overall performance of your categories.

Take ownership of margins, revenue and the overall performance of your categories. Collaborating with Sales: Work closely with the Sales team to align purchasing decisions with customer demand and market opportunities.

Work closely with the Sales team to align purchasing decisions with customer demand and market opportunities. Ensuring continuity of supply: Anticipate potential challenges and make well-informed decisions to secure reliable product availability.

Anticipate potential challenges and make well-informed decisions to secure reliable product availability. Working cross-functionally: Collaborate with colleagues in Sales, Quality and Finance to ensure effective category management and sound commercial decision-making.

Are you an commercially minded professional with a strong understanding of international trade, supplier management and market dynamics? Do you enjoy taking ownership, making strategic purchasing decisions and building long-term relationships with suppliers worldwide?Our client is an internationally operating organisation within the organic food industry, specialising in the sourcing and supply of high-quality organic food ingredients. Due to continued growth, they are expanding their Category Management team and are looking for awho can take full ownership of one or more product categories and drive commercial success.This is not a traditional purchasing role. You will play a key role in shaping the purchasing strategy, responding to market developments and ensuring the right balance between profitability, product availability and supply chain continuity.As Category Manager, you will have full responsibility for your assigned product categories, from developing the purchasing strategy to managing supplier relationships and delivering commercial results.Your responsibilities will include:You will have a direct influence on which products the organisation purchases and sells, giving you the opportunity to make a tangible impact on its commercial performance.