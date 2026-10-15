Business Development Representative | Dutch & English

Business Development Representative | Dutch & English

Posted on October 15, 2026
Adams Multilingual Recruitment
Amsterdam
Posted on October 15, 2026

About this role

Are you a driven, Dutch-speaking sales professional looking for a role where you can open doors to new customers and grow quickly in a young, ambitious team? We are looking for a Business Development Representative on behalf of our client, an IT scale-up based in the heart of Amsterdam.

Key Responsibilities

Prospecting and Outreach

  • Research Dutch companies across different sectors to build and maintain a targeted list of prospects
  • Approach potential customers by phone, email, LinkedIn, and in person to introduce the company's messaging solutions and start new conversations
  • Use sales engagement tools to identify the right decision-makers within target organisations and make first contact

Lead Qualification and Discovery

  • Run discovery calls with interested prospects to understand their communication needs, current tools, and fit with the platform
  • Qualify opportunities against agreed criteria and move the right conversations forward in the pipeline
  • Work closely with the marketing team to align outreach with ongoing campaigns and sector-specific messaging

Product Demonstrations and Commercial Negotiation

  • Lead product demonstrations independently for smaller accounts
  • Handle the commercial conversation through to agreement, including basic contract and pricing discussions
  • Partner with a Business Development Manager on more complex or enterprise-level opportunities

Customer Handoff and Pipeline Management

  • Hand over new customers to the Customer Success team with full context on the account, so onboarding starts well informed
  • Keep accurate and up-to-date records of prospect interactions, deal stages, and pipeline movement in the CRM
  • Track activity against individual targets and contribute to team reporting

Team and Market Contribution

  • Share market feedback, competitor observations, and sector trends with the Country Manager and the marketing team to support targeting decisions
  • Take part in team meetings, training sessions, and sales methodology development
  • Contribute to a collaborative and energetic office culture

Qualifications & Skills

  • Professional fluency in Dutch and English, written and spoken, as all outreach and customer conversations in the Dutch market are held in Dutch
  • 0 to 2 years of experience in a BDR, sales, or other commercial role is preferred
  • A genuine motivation for a career in sales
  • Resilient and able to keep up pace and energy in an outbound-heavy role with clear activity expectations
  • Strong personal organisation, including managing a pipeline, tracking follow-ups, and keeping CRM records current without reminders
  • Commercially aware and able to hold a confident conversation with a business owner or manager about their business needs
  • Open to learning and feedback, and willing to make full use of a comprehensive training and onboarding programme
  • Exposure to SaaS, CPaaS, or B2B technology is a plus, but not a requirement

What We Offer

  • Base salary of €2,750 to €3,000 gross per month, depending on experience, excluding 8% holiday allowance
  • Uncapped commission of 20% of your monthly base salary for every deal closed, with performance accelerators, guaranteed during the first 3 months of ramp-up
  • 27 vacation days per year 
  • 2 wellbeing days and 2 giving-back days per year, plus a day off on your birthday
  • Daily lunch provided at the office
  • Lease bike scheme
  • Travel allowance of €300 gross per month for employees living more than 10 km from the office 
  • Professional and personal learning opportunities
  • Comprehensive onboarding with 1-to-1 coaching from the Country Manager, including product training, sales methodology, and demo call practice
  • Clear progression path, with recent team members promoted from this role into Business Development Manager positions
  • Young, international, and flat organisation with accessible leadership and regular team socials
  • Fully office-based, Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 17:00, in a central Amsterdam location
  • Initial 7-month contract, followed by a renewal or permanent contract, based on performance

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Business Development Representative | Dutch & English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€2,750 - €3,000 Per Month
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