Product Manager - English
Posted on November 9, 2026
Leeuwarden
40
Posted on November 9, 2026
About this role
Our client is a leading automotive manufacturer and a Fortune Global 500 company, operating across more than 90 countries and regions. The company develops, manufactures and sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles and new energy vehicles, with products successfully established in international markets including the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
As part of its continued expansion, the company is looking for an experienced Product Manager, Europe to join their growing team remotely.
Job Profile for Product Manager, Europe
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Monitor competitor activity and market dynamics, assess market developments and develop appropriate response strategies for van, pickup and light commercial vehicle products
- Analyse customer satisfaction and market feedback, identifying opportunities for product improvements
- Monitor the market quality performance of van, pickup and light commercial vehicle products and recommend improvement measures
- Identify market needs and translate customer insights into product definitions for vans, pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles
- Develop and strengthen local modification capabilities for van, pickup and light commercial vehicle products
- Conduct on-site product reviews and testing, providing technical support throughout product development
- Manage the product portfolio, product planning and ongoing maintenance of van, pickup and light commercial vehicle products
- Develop market strategies and product solutions tailored to the van, pickup and light commercial vehicle segment
- Establish and maintain relationships with local customers, testing facilities and modification partners
Candidate Profile for Product Manager, Europe
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Familiarity with other local native languages is preferred
- Bachelor’s degree or higher in automotive engineering, mechanical engineering, or other related fields in automotive/mechanical disciplines
- 8+ years of experience in vehicle-level, market demand, and strategic planning
- For European domestic markets: experience in full-vehicle development, market demand analysis, and strategic planning for this product line
- Ability to understand market needs, product requirements, and product definition
- Familiarity with industry market conditions, competitive landscape, regulations, and policies
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