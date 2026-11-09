Product Manager - English

Our client is a leading automotive manufacturer and a Fortune Global 500 company, operating across more than 90 countries and regions. The company develops, manufactures and sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles and new energy vehicles, with products successfully established in international markets including the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

As part of its continued expansion, the company is looking for an experienced Product Manager, Europe to join their growing team remotely.

Job Profile for Product Manager, Europe

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Monitor competitor activity and market dynamics, assess market developments and develop appropriate response strategies for van, pickup and light commercial vehicle products

Analyse customer satisfaction and market feedback, identifying opportunities for product improvements

Monitor the market quality performance of van, pickup and light commercial vehicle products and recommend improvement measures

Identify market needs and translate customer insights into product definitions for vans, pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles

Develop and strengthen local modification capabilities for van, pickup and light commercial vehicle products

Conduct on-site product reviews and testing, providing technical support throughout product development

Manage the product portfolio, product planning and ongoing maintenance of van, pickup and light commercial vehicle products

Develop market strategies and product solutions tailored to the van, pickup and light commercial vehicle segment

Establish and maintain relationships with local customers, testing facilities and modification partners

Candidate Profile for Product Manager, Europe