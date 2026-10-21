Partnership Ops Intern

Our users often meets bunq for the first time through one of our partners, and they're usually already trying to solve a problem we can fix. Whether they're picking up a new IBAN, starting a company, or moving abroad, they're deciding right now. If the booth is unstaffed, the referral link is broken, or the campaign ships a week late, we will loose them. As our Partnerships Ops Intern, you make sure that never happens, by turning signed partners into live campaigns and events that bring in new users.

Up for this? Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀

Take ownership

As our Partnerships Ops Intern, you’ll contribute to the Partnerships team by running the operational side of partner campaigns and on-site events, so every touchpoint with our users works the moment she arrives.