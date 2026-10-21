Partnership Ops Intern
About this role
Our users often meets bunq for the first time through one of our partners, and they're usually already trying to solve a problem we can fix. Whether they're picking up a new IBAN, starting a company, or moving abroad, they're deciding right now. If the booth is unstaffed, the referral link is broken, or the campaign ships a week late, we will loose them. As our Partnerships Ops Intern, you make sure that never happens, by turning signed partners into live campaigns and events that bring in new users.
Up for this? Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀
Take ownership
As our Partnerships Ops Intern, you’ll contribute to the Partnerships team by running the operational side of partner campaigns and on-site events, so every touchpoint with our users works the moment she arrives.
Run the operational plan for partner campaigns and on-site events end to end, from booth setup to teardown, staffing, materials, and day-of troubleshooting 🎪
Qualify inbound partners and decide which bunq proposition fits their audience best: Savings, Payments, or tricount 🎯
Write clear first-touch outreach, schedule intro calls, and follow up on contracts and renewals 📩
Align the teams a launch depends on (Copy, Legal, Engineering, Design, and external vendors) and make sure nothing slips 🤝
Run the launch checklist and QA gate before every campaign goes live: working deep links, attribution firing, one clear benefit per asset ✅
Read the weekly cost-per-user numbers, spot partners that drift off benchmark, and flag them before they burn another cycle 📊
Requirements
You’ve organized events or on-site activations before, and you stay calm when something breaks mid-morning 🎪
You write clear, direct outreach and you’re comfortable getting on a call with a partner
You run checklists and trackers without dropping steps, and you spot the small detail that blocks a launch
You understand the basics of unit-economics reporting, and you can read a dashboard and act on what it tells you
You use AI to work smarter and you’re keen to build simple automations that take the repetitive work off your plate
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.