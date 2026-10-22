Legal Manager | Energy sector | EU law | English
About this role
We are recruiting a Legal Manager on behalf of our client, an international company that has established its office in Amsterdam.
ur client is active in cross-border trade and international supply contracts, with a focus on energy transition.
The Amsterdam office is in a start-up phase and is being developed into the central hub for the legal, administrative, and corporate work that supports the group’s expansion.
The Role
As Legal Manager, you will take ownership of the legal and regulatory function. Reporting directly to the head of the Dutch office, you will cover contracting, compliance and corporate secretarial work, advise management on international transactions and supervise a junior legal officer.
Qualifications & Skills
- An LLM in Dutch or EU law
- Admission to the bar or an equivalent license to practice
- 6 to 8 years of relevant legal experience, gained at a law firm or in-house
- Work experience in the Netherlands and a solid understanding of the Dutch legal and regulatory framework
- Experience with international trade and project contracts
- Exposure to the energy sector, data centers or export finance is an advantage
- Professional fluency in English, written and spoken
- Professional fluency in Dutch is an advantage, and additional languages are a plus
- A hands-on, independent way of working that suits a start-up environment where processes are still being built
- Availability to work on-site in Amsterdam five days a week
- A valid right to work in the Netherlands
Key Responsibilities
- Review and negotiate international supply, offtake and financing-related contracts
- Review contracts prepared by external law firms and provide feedback from a Dutch and EU law perspective
- Advise management and department heads on legal and regulatory risk, including Dutch and EU trade compliance
- Prepare and support board meetings, including minutes and resolutions
- Handle corporate secretarial matters for the Dutch entities, such as Chamber of Commerce (KVK) and UBO register filings, in cooperation with the Office & HR Manager
- Manage relationships with external counsel across several jurisdictions
- Supervise and mentor the junior legal officer on entity and governance requirements
- Travel when needed as the business grows
What We Offer:
- Salary level up to 72.000 EUR annually, including the 8% holiday allowance
- Direct exposure to senior leadership and to international transactions in the energy transition
- The opportunity to join a small, international team within a growing organization
- Additional benefits: 20 days of holidays.
Interested? We look forward to hearing from you!
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and hold a valid work permit.
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