Legal Manager | Energy sector | EU law | English

We are recruiting a Legal Manager on behalf of our client, an international company that has established its office in Amsterdam.

ur client is active in cross-border trade and international supply contracts, with a focus on energy transition.

The Amsterdam office is in a start-up phase and is being developed into the central hub for the legal, administrative, and corporate work that supports the group’s expansion.

The Role

As Legal Manager, you will take ownership of the legal and regulatory function. Reporting directly to the head of the Dutch office, you will cover contracting, compliance and corporate secretarial work, advise management on international transactions and supervise a junior legal officer.

Qualifications & Skills

An LLM in Dutch or EU law

Admission to the bar or an equivalent license to practice

6 to 8 years of relevant legal experience, gained at a law firm or in-house

Work experience in the Netherlands and a solid understanding of the Dutch legal and regulatory framework

Experience with international trade and project contracts

Exposure to the energy sector, data centers or export finance is an advantage

Professional fluency in English, written and spoken

Professional fluency in Dutch is an advantage, and additional languages are a plus

A hands-on, independent way of working that suits a start-up environment where processes are still being built

Availability to work on-site in Amsterdam five days a week

A valid right to work in the Netherlands

Key Responsibilities

Review and negotiate international supply, offtake and financing-related contracts

Review contracts prepared by external law firms and provide feedback from a Dutch and EU law perspective

Advise management and department heads on legal and regulatory risk, including Dutch and EU trade compliance

Prepare and support board meetings, including minutes and resolutions

Handle corporate secretarial matters for the Dutch entities, such as Chamber of Commerce (KVK) and UBO register filings, in cooperation with the Office & HR Manager

Manage relationships with external counsel across several jurisdictions

Supervise and mentor the junior legal officer on entity and governance requirements

Travel when needed as the business grows

What We Offer:

Salary level up to 72.000 EUR annually, including the 8% holiday allowance

Direct exposure to senior leadership and to international transactions in the energy transition

The opportunity to join a small, international team within a growing organization

Additional benefits: 20 days of holidays.

Interested? We look forward to hearing from you!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and hold a valid work permit.

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