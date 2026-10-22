Compliance Officer
Posted on October 22, 2026
Nijmegen
Dutch, English
Posted on October 22, 2026
About this role
As a Compliance Officer, you take ownership of the compliance framework across the organization. Reporting directly to the CFO, you make sure the business keeps growing internationally the right way. This is not a role for ticking boxes: you build, improve and turn complex rules into practical solutions.
Your main tasks:
Your main tasks:
- Develop and strengthen policies, processes and controls on trade and export regulations, sanctions and KYC/CDD
- Monitor regulatory changes and assess their impact on customers and transactions
- Support Sales and the Export Desk with due diligence on customer transactions
- Coordinate the privacy and data protection framework, including GDPR
- Advise colleagues and run awareness sessions that make compliance clear and easy to apply
Requirements
Requirements
In order to be successful in this role, you should have:
Please note: we are not accepting applications from outside the Netherlands. There is no visa sponsorship or relocation package available for this role.
In order to be successful in this role, you should have:
- 3 to 6 years of experience in compliance, regulatory affairs or risk management
- Experience in an international B2B environment, ideally in tech or IT distribution
- Knowledge of trade and export controls, sanctions, KYC/CDD and third-party due diligence
- A pragmatic, hands-on mindset and the confidence to speak up when needed
- Excellent English, written and spoken (Dutch is a plus)
Please note: we are not accepting applications from outside the Netherlands. There is no visa sponsorship or relocation package available for this role.
Salary
€4000-€5000 per month
The company
Our client is a fast-growing, international group of IT companies. They support customers worldwide with IT lifecycle services and hardware solutions. With colleagues from over 25 nationalities, they offer an entrepreneurial, multicultural environment with plenty of room for ownership and new ideas.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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