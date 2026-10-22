Compliance Officer

Develop and strengthen policies, processes and controls on trade and export regulations, sanctions and KYC/CDD

Monitor regulatory changes and assess their impact on customers and transactions

Support Sales and the Export Desk with due diligence on customer transactions

Coordinate the privacy and data protection framework, including GDPR

Advise colleagues and run awareness sessions that make compliance clear and easy to apply

As a, you take ownership of the compliance framework across the organization. Reporting directly to the CFO, you make sure the business keeps growing internationally the right way. This is not a role for ticking boxes: you build, improve and turn complex rules into practical solutions.