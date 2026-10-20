Lead Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant - English

Lead Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant - English

Posted on October 20, 2026
Blue Lynx
Leeuwarden
40
Posted on October 20, 2026

About this role

Our client, a specialised compliance consultancy for the life sciences sector, is currently seeking a Lead Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant (freelancers are welcome as well!) to join their fully remote team. They act as the outsourced data protection and AI compliance function for biotech, pharma, MedTech and clinical research companies across Europe, the US and Asia. 

Please note: For this role, we offer two types of contracts, giving you the flexibility to choose what suits you best: 

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Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

  • a permanent employment contract; OR 
  • a B2B contract for 6 to 12 months

Job Profile for Lead Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Ensure high-quality standards across multiple client projects and workstreams
  • Review, validate and give constructive feedback on technical deliverables, including contracts, presentations and reports
  • Supervise technically, mentor and evaluate junior consultants
  • Delegate work effectively while ensuring quality, consistency and timely delivery
  • Structure complex client mandates, including scope, methodology, workplans and deliverables
  • Contribute to proposals, tenders and RFPs with clear and commercially relevant content
  • Identify opportunities for process optimisation and improve internal methods, templates and documentation
  • Oversee several parallel engagements
  • Communicate clearly with clients and internal stakeholders, and explain complex regulatory topics to technical and non-technical audiences
  • Work independently while coordinating closely with multidisciplinary teams

Candidate Profile for Lead Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • Strong experience in data protection applied to life sciences
  • Client-facing experience, with review and quality ownership
  • Experience with DPIAs and risk analysis, contract review, DPO-related work, training delivery, legal mapping or regulatory analysis
  • Experience with AI governance, the EU AI Act, tenders and RFPs, HIPAA, the Swiss FADP, CCPA/CPRA, Good Clinical Practice (GCP), in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) or medical device regulations will be considered a strong asset
  • Ability to lead quality across several projects or workstreams
  • Ability to structure and delegate work, with direct people management experience and experience mentoring junior colleagues
  • Ability to protect quality, structure work, guide others and manage clients professionally

What Our Client Offers

  • Fully remote type of work
  • 25 paid holidays regardless of country (employees)
  • Performance bonus
  • Supported certifications (CIPM, CIPP/E, CDPO)
  • Career path: Junior - Associate - Lead - Head of Operations
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