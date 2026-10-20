Lead Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant - English

Our client, a specialised compliance consultancy for the life sciences sector, is currently seeking a Lead Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant (freelancers are welcome as well!) to join their fully remote team. They act as the outsourced data protection and AI compliance function for biotech, pharma, MedTech and clinical research companies across Europe, the US and Asia.

Please note: For this role, we offer two types of contracts, giving you the flexibility to choose what suits you best:

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a permanent employment contract; OR

OR a B2B contract for 6 to 12 months

Job Profile for Lead Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Ensure high-quality standards across multiple client projects and workstreams

Review, validate and give constructive feedback on technical deliverables, including contracts, presentations and reports

Supervise technically, mentor and evaluate junior consultants

Delegate work effectively while ensuring quality, consistency and timely delivery

Structure complex client mandates, including scope, methodology, workplans and deliverables

Contribute to proposals, tenders and RFPs with clear and commercially relevant content

Identify opportunities for process optimisation and improve internal methods, templates and documentation

Oversee several parallel engagements

Communicate clearly with clients and internal stakeholders, and explain complex regulatory topics to technical and non-technical audiences

Work independently while coordinating closely with multidisciplinary teams

Candidate Profile for Lead Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Strong experience in data protection applied to life sciences

Client-facing experience, with review and quality ownership

Experience with DPIAs and risk analysis, contract review, DPO-related work, training delivery, legal mapping or regulatory analysis

Experience with AI governance, the EU AI Act, tenders and RFPs, HIPAA, the Swiss FADP, CCPA/CPRA, Good Clinical Practice (GCP), in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) or medical device regulations will be considered a strong asset

Ability to lead quality across several projects or workstreams

Ability to structure and delegate work, with direct people management experience and experience mentoring junior colleagues

Ability to protect quality, structure work, guide others and manage clients professionally

What Our Client Offers