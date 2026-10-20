Junior Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant - English

Our client, a specialised compliance consultancy for the life sciences sector, is currently seeking a Junior Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant (freelancers are welcome as well!) to join their fully remote team. They act as the outsourced data protection and AI compliance function for biotech, pharma, MedTech and clinical research companies across Europe, the US and Asia.

Please note: For this role, we offer two types of contracts, giving you the flexibility to choose what suits you best:

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a permanent employment contract; OR

OR a B2B contract for 6 to 12 months

Job Profile for Junior Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Review study, client and project documentation

Prepare presentations, meeting materials and reports

Conduct research on privacy and compliance topics

Monitor regulatory developments across assigned countries and subject areas

Prepare meeting materials and document discussions, including meeting notes and minutes

Support project management by tracking tasks and following up on deadlines

Review completed tasks before submitting them for internal review

Develop knowledge of privacy, life sciences, health data and AI governance

Candidate Profile for Junior Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Law, Privacy, Compliance, IT Law, Life Sciences or a related field

Genuine interest in GDPR and data protection

First experience with privacy documentation, the EU AI Act, life sciences, healthcare, healthtech, medtech or clinical research is an advantage, but not essential

Structured approach to work and strong attention to detail

Ability to work independently and reliably in a remote environment

What Our Client Offers