Junior Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant - English
About this role
Our client, a specialised compliance consultancy for the life sciences sector, is currently seeking a Junior Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant (freelancers are welcome as well!) to join their fully remote team. They act as the outsourced data protection and AI compliance function for biotech, pharma, MedTech and clinical research companies across Europe, the US and Asia.
Please note: For this role, we offer two types of contracts, giving you the flexibility to choose what suits you best:
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- a permanent employment contract; OR
- a B2B contract for 6 to 12 months
Job Profile for Junior Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Review study, client and project documentation
- Prepare presentations, meeting materials and reports
- Conduct research on privacy and compliance topics
- Monitor regulatory developments across assigned countries and subject areas
- Prepare meeting materials and document discussions, including meeting notes and minutes
- Support project management by tracking tasks and following up on deadlines
- Review completed tasks before submitting them for internal review
- Develop knowledge of privacy, life sciences, health data and AI governance
Candidate Profile for Junior Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Law, Privacy, Compliance, IT Law, Life Sciences or a related field
- Genuine interest in GDPR and data protection
- First experience with privacy documentation, the EU AI Act, life sciences, healthcare, healthtech, medtech or clinical research is an advantage, but not essential
- Structured approach to work and strong attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and reliably in a remote environment
What Our Client Offers
- Fully remote type of work
- 25 paid holidays regardless of country (employees)
- Performance bonus
- Supported certifications (CIPM, CIPP/E, CDPO)
- Career path Junior - Associate - Lead - Head of Operations