Associate Data Protection & AI Compliance Consultant - English

Our client, a specialised compliance consultancy for the life sciences sector, is currently seeking an Associate Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant (freelancers are welcome as well!) to join their fully remote team. They act as the outsourced data protection and AI compliance function for biotech, pharma, MedTech and clinical research companies across Europe, the US and Asia.

Please note: For this role, we offer two types of contracts, giving you the flexibility to choose what suits you best:

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a permanent employment contract; OR

OR a B2B contract for 6 to 12 months

Job Profile for Associate Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Prepare and review privacy and compliance documents

Contribute to Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) and risk assessments by documenting identified risks and recommending appropriate mitigation measures

Analyse data protection requirements in a life sciences context

Review study documentation, participant information notices, privacy statements, and other project-related documents to ensure clarity, consistency, and compliance with applicable data protection requirements

Support DPO-related mandates and ongoing client work

Prepare and partially lead client meetings

Prepare presentations, reports and decision documents

Support trainings and training materials

Contribute to the internal knowledge base and improve templates, methods and standards

Use AI-enabled tools to improve quality, efficiency and throughput

Candidate Profile for Associate Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Strong foundation in data protection applied to life sciences

Experience with AI governance, the EU AI Act, global privacy regulations outside the EU, medical devices, IVD, digital health or healthtech is a plus, but not mandatory

Background in law, compliance, data protection or a related field

Experience in the life sciences environment

Experience in client-facing consulting or stakeholder communication

Structured remote working style, ownership and good judgement

What Our Client Offers