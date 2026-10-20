Associate Data Protection & AI Compliance Consultant - English

Associate Data Protection & AI Compliance Consultant - English

Posted on October 20, 2026
Blue Lynx
Leeuwarden
40
Posted on October 20, 2026

About this role

Our client, a specialised compliance consultancy for the life sciences sector, is currently seeking an Associate Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant (freelancers are welcome as well!) to join their fully remote team. They act as the outsourced data protection and AI compliance function for biotech, pharma, MedTech and clinical research companies across Europe, the US and Asia. 

Please note: For this role, we offer two types of contracts, giving you the flexibility to choose what suits you best: 

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  • a permanent employment contract; OR 
  • a B2B contract for 6 to 12 months

Job Profile for Associate Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Prepare and review privacy and compliance documents
  • Contribute to Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) and risk assessments by documenting identified risks and recommending appropriate mitigation measures
  • Analyse data protection requirements in a life sciences context
  • Review study documentation, participant information notices, privacy statements, and other project-related documents to ensure clarity, consistency, and compliance with applicable data protection requirements
  • Support DPO-related mandates and ongoing client work
  • Prepare and partially lead client meetings
  • Prepare presentations, reports and decision documents
  • Support trainings and training materials
  • Contribute to the internal knowledge base and improve templates, methods and standards
  • Use AI-enabled tools to improve quality, efficiency and throughput

Candidate Profile for Associate Data Protection & AI Governance Consultant

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • Strong foundation in data protection applied to life sciences
  • Experience with AI governance, the EU AI Act, global privacy regulations outside the EU, medical devices, IVD, digital health or healthtech is a plus, but not mandatory
  • Background in law, compliance, data protection or a related field
  • Experience in the life sciences environment
  • Experience in client-facing consulting or stakeholder communication
  • Structured remote working style, ownership and good judgement

What Our Client Offers

  • Fully remote type of work
  • 25 paid holidays regardless of country (employees)
  • Performance bonus
  • Supported certifications (CIPM, CIPP/E, CDPO)
  • Career path: Junior - Associate - Lead - Head of Operations
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