Site Reliability Engineer
About this role
Site Reliability Engineer
We are the cloud transformation team that supports the business teams in transforming towards cloud native and migrating the applications to Swisscom internal AWS based platform.
Together with your teammates, you will be deeply involved in the migration activities and support of the business teams during this process.
What impact will you have?
You will collaborate closely with other teams to employ the current automation tools, extend them and contribute to the knowledge base of migration teams following the SRE best practices (operations with software engineering means). This includes GitOps CI/CD, observability, automation, etc.
Requirements
Degree in computer science or equivalent working experience
Practical project hands-on experience with Kubernetes and Linux
Hands-on experience with CI/CD (preferably Gitlab CI / Github Actions)
Hands-on experience with observability tools (preferably Prometheus, Otel, Grafana stack - LGTM)
Experience in software engineering (preferably Python, or Javascript/Typescript, Java, Go)
Troubleshooting skills and hands-on experience is a must: there are no two similar applications to migrate
Public cloud experience, preferably with AWS
Proficiency in English and good verbal and written communication skills
Self-organized and motivated, high-quality standards
Open to changes, to learn new things and to share own ideas
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are sparking passion, aim high and stand true.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance