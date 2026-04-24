Site Reliability Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Posted on April 24, 2026
Rotterdam
Temporary
- 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on April 24, 2026

About this role

Site Reliability Engineer

We are the cloud transformation team that supports the business teams in transforming towards cloud native and migrating the applications to Swisscom internal AWS based platform. 

Together with your teammates, you will be deeply involved in the migration activities and support of the business teams during this process.

What impact will you have?

You will collaborate closely with other teams to employ the current automation tools, extend them and contribute to the knowledge base of migration teams following the SRE best practices (operations with software engineering means). This includes GitOps CI/CD, observability, automation, etc.

Requirements

  • Degree in computer science or equivalent working experience

  • Practical project hands-on experience with Kubernetes and Linux

  • Hands-on experience with CI/CD (preferably Gitlab CI / Github Actions) 

  • Hands-on experience with observability tools (preferably Prometheus, Otel, Grafana stack - LGTM)

  • Experience in software engineering (preferably Python, or Javascript/Typescript, Java, Go)

  • Troubleshooting skills and hands-on experience is a must: there are no two similar applications to migrate

  • Public cloud experience, preferably with AWS

  • Proficiency in English and good verbal and written communication skills

  • Self-organized and motivated, high-quality standards

  • Open to changes, to learn new things and to share own ideas

Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are sparking passion, aim high and stand true.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract 

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance


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