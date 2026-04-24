Site Reliability Engineer

We are the cloud transformation team that supports the business teams in transforming towards cloud native and migrating the applications to Swisscom internal AWS based platform.

Together with your teammates, you will be deeply involved in the migration activities and support of the business teams during this process.

What impact will you have?

You will collaborate closely with other teams to employ the current automation tools, extend them and contribute to the knowledge base of migration teams following the SRE best practices (operations with software engineering means). This includes GitOps CI/CD, observability, automation, etc.