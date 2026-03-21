AWS FinOps Platform Engineer

You are a FinOps specialist, fascinated by cloud computing and paving the way for others at scale. With this mindset, you are an ideal fit for us!

Your responsibilities

You work in an internal and geographically distributed team with cultural diversity and interact with other DevOps engineers and product owners. You play a vital role in our agile DevOps team. With your passion for FinOps, you will take Swisscom's Internal Cloud Platform to the next level.

In an agile environment, you are responsible for the implementation of platform-level capabilities of iAWS - Swisscom's well-architected AWS Landing Zone. In handling over 1500 AWS accounts, your focus will be toward cost optimisation within Swisscom.

As a FinOps platform engineer, you embrace Infrastructure as Code to achieve your goals. With your proven expertise and experience in the field of FinOps, you will complement the team optimally.

The Compliance, Security and FinOps team belongs to the Internal Cloud Platform (ICP) ART, which is part of the Software Platforms & Standards (SPA) Solution Train in Swisscom. Thanks to you, we can offer AWS as a fully-integrated, secure and compliant self-service platform to all Swisscom internal DevOps teams.