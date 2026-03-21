AWS FinOps Platform Engineer

AWS FinOps Platform Engineer

Posted on March 21, 2026
Rotterdam
Permanent
30.0 - 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on March 21, 2026

About this role

AWS FinOps Platform Engineer

You are a FinOps specialist, fascinated by cloud computing and paving the way for others at scale. With this mindset, you are an ideal fit for us!

Your responsibilities

You work in an internal and geographically distributed team with cultural diversity and interact with other DevOps engineers and product owners. You play a vital role in our agile DevOps team. With your passion for FinOps, you will take Swisscom's Internal Cloud Platform to the next level.

In an agile environment, you are responsible for the implementation of platform-level capabilities of iAWS - Swisscom's well-architected AWS Landing Zone. In handling over 1500 AWS accounts, your focus will be toward cost optimisation within Swisscom.

As a FinOps platform engineer, you embrace Infrastructure as Code to achieve your goals. With your proven expertise and experience in the field of FinOps, you will complement the team optimally. 

The Compliance, Security and FinOps team belongs to the Internal Cloud Platform (ICP) ART, which is part of the Software Platforms & Standards (SPA) Solution Train in Swisscom. Thanks to you, we can offer AWS as a fully-integrated, secure and compliant self-service platform to all Swisscom internal DevOps teams.

Requirements

  • In your daily work, you will get in touch with the following tools, services and technologies. The more you are already familiar with the better. Everything else you will learn on the job:

    • FinOps Related AWS Services like:

      • AWS Organisations

      • AWS Instance Scheduler

      • Cost optimizer / Cost Optimizations Hub

      • Anomaly Detection

      • Billing and Cost Management

      • Cost Explorer

      • CUR2

      • Athena / Glue

      • Quicksight

      • Cost Categories and Cost Allocation Tags

    • Infrastructure as code:

      • Terraform

      • AWS CDK - nice to have

    • Main Programming Languages:

      • Python

      • TypeScript - nice to have

    We expect you to have more than 4 years experience in working with AWS. While certifications are not required, they will be beneficial to your application.

     

    Degree

    • Bachelor's Degree (B.Sc.) with comparable experience in Computer Science

    Technology independent skills:

    • Excellent problem-solving skills to develop quick and sound solutions that resolve complex issues

    • Team-oriented, very adaptable, a flair for continuous improvement

    • High level of English

Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more! 

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance 

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance 

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance

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