AWS FinOps Platform Engineer
About this role
AWS FinOps Platform Engineer
You are a FinOps specialist, fascinated by cloud computing and paving the way for others at scale. With this mindset, you are an ideal fit for us!
Your responsibilities
You work in an internal and geographically distributed team with cultural diversity and interact with other DevOps engineers and product owners. You play a vital role in our agile DevOps team. With your passion for FinOps, you will take Swisscom's Internal Cloud Platform to the next level.
In an agile environment, you are responsible for the implementation of platform-level capabilities of iAWS - Swisscom's well-architected AWS Landing Zone. In handling over 1500 AWS accounts, your focus will be toward cost optimisation within Swisscom.
As a FinOps platform engineer, you embrace Infrastructure as Code to achieve your goals. With your proven expertise and experience in the field of FinOps, you will complement the team optimally.
The Compliance, Security and FinOps team belongs to the Internal Cloud Platform (ICP) ART, which is part of the Software Platforms & Standards (SPA) Solution Train in Swisscom. Thanks to you, we can offer AWS as a fully-integrated, secure and compliant self-service platform to all Swisscom internal DevOps teams.
Requirements
In your daily work, you will get in touch with the following tools, services and technologies. The more you are already familiar with the better. Everything else you will learn on the job:
FinOps Related AWS Services like:
AWS Organisations
AWS Instance Scheduler
Cost optimizer / Cost Optimizations Hub
Anomaly Detection
Billing and Cost Management
Cost Explorer
CUR2
Athena / Glue
Quicksight
Cost Categories and Cost Allocation Tags
Infrastructure as code:
Terraform
AWS CDK - nice to have
Main Programming Languages:
Python
TypeScript - nice to have
We expect you to have more than 4 years experience in working with AWS. While certifications are not required, they will be beneficial to your application.
Degree
Bachelor's Degree (B.Sc.) with comparable experience in Computer Science
Technology independent skills:
Excellent problem-solving skills to develop quick and sound solutions that resolve complex issues
Team-oriented, very adaptable, a flair for continuous improvement
High level of English
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance