Service Desk Specialist | Dutch
Posted on November 23, 2026
Ijmuiden
Dutch
Posted on November 23, 2026
About this role
Candidates must already reside in the Netherlands, within reasonable commuting distance to Ijmuiden, and have valid work permit. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position.
Candidates who meet these requirements are welcome to apply via the application button on the website.
As a Service Desk Specialist, you’ll support business customers and technicians with IT incidents and projects. You’ll monitor incoming tickets, keep customers informed and work with engineers and internal teams to resolve issues. You’ll also keep track of project documentation and check that order information is accurate.
Key responsibilities
Candidates who meet these requirements are welcome to apply via the application button on the website.
As a Service Desk Specialist, you’ll support business customers and technicians with IT incidents and projects. You’ll monitor incoming tickets, keep customers informed and work with engineers and internal teams to resolve issues. You’ll also keep track of project documentation and check that order information is accurate.
Key responsibilities
- Monitor and handle IT incidents in the ticketing system.
- Communicate with customers by phone and email, and maintain good working relationships with business customers.
- Work directly with engineers to troubleshoot technical issues.
- Monitor ticket progress and make sure service-level deadlines (SLAs) are met.
- Keep track of IT project documentation.
- Regularly review and validate order data in line with internal procedures.
Requirements
What you bring
- Fluent Dutch and the ability to communicate in English.
- Previous experience working on an IT service desk.
- Strong communication skills and the ability to work well in a team.
- The ability to manage several tasks at the same time.
- Willingness to work shifts.
- Knowledge of Active Directory and Microsoft 365 (Office 365) is preferred.
Salary
€3000-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is an international company operating in the IT infrastructure sector.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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