Senior .NET Developer - English Temp

Are you ready to make a tangible impact in the fight against fossil fuel dependency? Join an innovative team in Amsterdam as a Senior Backend Developer, where your expertise in .NET and Azure can help shape the future of energy! Our client, one of Europe’s largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat, is on a mission towards achieving fossil freedom, and they're looking for creative minds to drive their digital solutions forward. They are looking for a Senior .NET Backend Developer to join their team, specifically to work on a Genesys Power Tools application supporting their Contact Center. This role involves developing and maintaining scalable backend solutions in Azure, collaborating with other developers and solution designers in an agile environment.

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