Senior .NET Developer - English Temp
About this role
Are you ready to make a tangible impact in the fight against fossil fuel dependency? Join an innovative team in Amsterdam as a Senior Backend Developer, where your expertise in .NET and Azure can help shape the future of energy! Our client, one of Europe’s largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat, is on a mission towards achieving fossil freedom, and they're looking for creative minds to drive their digital solutions forward. They are looking for a Senior .NET Backend Developer to join their team, specifically to work on a Genesys Power Tools application supporting their Contact Center. This role involves developing and maintaining scalable backend solutions in Azure, collaborating with other developers and solution designers in an agile environment.
Ready to dive in? Apply now!
What are you going to do?
- Design, develop, and maintain scalable backend solutions for the Contact Center application using .NET and Azure;
- Develop and administer Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for the Genesys Power Tools application;
- Write, test, and maintain code solutions to address code-related problems;
- Collaborate with solution designers and other .NET developers to identify new features and resolve system issues;
- Organize system logic and provide remedies to system difficulties;
- Debug and troubleshoot the Contact Center application and related systems;
- Ensure high-quality code aligned with enterprise standards within an agile framework.
Requirements
- 5+ years as a .NET developer
- Background in Azure services and agile teams
- Strong skills in C# and API development/integration
- Practical experience with Azure Functions (isolated worker)
- Familiarity with Azure Storage (Queues, Blobs, Tables)
- Proficiency with Azure DevOps (Repos, Pipelines, Releases)
- Proven record in CI/CD and deployment automation
- Automated/unit testing experience
- Excellent English communication skills
Nice to have requirements:
- Experience with Dataverse / Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate)
- Experience with Genesys Cloud integrations
Salary
This is a challenging temporary assignment starting 01 May 2026 until 31 October 2026.
For a flex contract the salary for this position is € 7.000 gross per month, based on a 40-hour work week. For this project, ZZP is not possible. It is important to note that the final rate for this position will depend on the individual’s knowledge and experience. This project can be done remotely within NL. What happens next? Within four working days, we will inform you whether you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory conversation, either digitally or in person. In this conversation, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the continuation of the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and will keep guiding you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own field. As a result, they are the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.