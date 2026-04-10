Senior Cyber Defense Specialist (Temp-to-perm)
About this role
Engineering, Hunting & Incident Response
As a driving force in a modern SOC where the motto is "work smarter, not harder," you will focus on a combination of the following areas:
- Detection Engineering: Design, build, and maintain advanced detection rules (UCLM) focused on APTs and modern attack techniques (TTPs).
- Threat Hunting: Develop hypotheses and conduct proactive hunts across a complex landscape (IT and partially OT).
- Incident Response: Lead complex or critical security incidents and contribute to 24/7 resilience through a standby rotation.
- Automation & SOAR: Build and maintain integrations and scripts to accelerate response processes and minimize manual intervention.
- Coaching & Strategy: Mentor team members and translate trends in the threat landscape into concrete improvements for SOC capabilities.
Requirements
- BSC or MSc in a relevant domain.
- Extensive background in cyber defense, threat hunting, and incident response within a SOC, CERT, or CSIRT environment.
- Strong proficiency in scripting/coding (Python, PowerShell) for log processing, integrations, and automation.
- Deep understanding of IT infrastructure, attack surfaces, and modern attack methodologies (Cyber Kill Chain, MITRE ATT&CK).
- Strong communicator (reporting to both technical and business audiences), decisive under pressure, and a natural coach.
- A creative problem-solver with a "security engineering" mindset.
- Affinity with or experience in OT/Industrial environments (ICS/SCADA) is a significant advantage.
- High proficiency in English (Dutch is a plus but not mandatory).
Salary
A temp-to-perm position in the Den Bosch area for 32-40 hours per week; you will start with a flex contract via Independent Recruiters and after a year you will join our client as a direct employee. The salary for this position is between €4500 and €6000 gross per month. On-call services are part of this position, willingness to participate in the incident response standby rotation is required.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.