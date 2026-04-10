Senior Cyber Defense Specialist (Temp-to-perm)

6000 - 7000

A temp-to-perm position in the Den Bosch area for 32-40 hours per week; you will start with a flex contract via Independent Recruiters and after a year you will join our client as a direct employee. The salary for this position is between €4500 and €6000 gross per month. On-call services are part of this position, willingness to participate in the incident response standby rotation is required.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.