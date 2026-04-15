Microsoft Dynamics 365 Developer - Temporary

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Developer - Temporary

Posted on April 15, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on April 15, 2026

About this role

Are you an experienced Dynamics 365 Developer? Our client, a big player in the energy industry, is seeking your expertise for a key initiative supporting the Dutch business unit, with a contract running until year-end. You will design, develop, and maintain high-quality, scalable Dynamics 365 solutions. You'll leverage your deep technical skills and understanding of business processes to collaborate with product owners and stakeholders in an agile setting. If you have strong experience in Dynamics 365 Sales & Project Operations, we want to hear from you!

This role is integral to our client's Dynamics 365 initiative, supporting the Dutch business unit with a strong focus on Sales and Project Operations. You will collaborate closely with product owners, architects, and business stakeholders in an agile environment, leveraging both functional and technical expertise to deliver exceptional solutions.

  • Translate functional requirements into robust and scalable technical solutions within Microsoft Dynamics 365.
  • Design, develop, and implement customizations and extensions for Dynamics 365 Sales and Project Operations using C#, .NET, and JavaScript.
  • Build and maintain custom logic through plugins, custom workflows, and other extension mechanisms.
  • Develop and manage integrations between Dynamics 365 and other enterprise systems, including SAP.
  • Configure and extend functionalities related to core Sales processes (leads, opportunities, accounts, quotes) and Project Operations (project lifecycle, resource management, costing).
  • Ensure the performance, security, and maintainability of all developed custom solutions.
  • Provide technical support for deployments, releases, and troubleshooting issues.
  • Partner with functional consultants and solution designers to translate business needs into detailed technical designs.
  • Adhere to agile methodologies and DevOps best practices throughout the development lifecycle.
  • Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation for developed solutions.
  • Proactively identify opportunities for technical improvements and contribute to ongoing solution optimization.

Requirements

  • 7+ years of experience as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 developer.
  • Strong hands-on experience with Dynamics 365 Sales.
  • Proven experience with Dynamics 365 Project Operations.
  • Solid technical skills in C#, .NET, and JavaScript.
  • Experience with Dynamics 365 APIs, plugins, and integration patterns.
  • Experience working with Azure services and Power Platform is a strong plus.
  • Fluency in English (spoken and written).
  • A higher degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, Information Technology, or Engineering is typically required.
  • Certifications in Microsoft Dynamics 365 or related technologies would be highly advantageous.

Salary

5000 - 6000

A great temp role in Amsterdam (can also be remote within NL) for one year, for 40 hours per week; you will receive a flex contract via Independent Recruiters. The salary for this position is between €5000 and €6000 gross per month.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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