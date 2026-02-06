Full Stack Developer (PHP Symfony and React)- NL Based
About this role
Are you a passionate full stack developer ready to embark on an exciting new adventure?
Do you have a strong background in PHP, Python, and React Typescript? Are you passionate about building cutting-edge AI solutions?
If so, we want you to be part of this groundbreaking journey! Our client is a revolutionary company in the domain of remote hiring, and they're looking for talented software developers! This isn't just another job; it's a chance to grow, innovate, and make a real impact. As a full stack developer, you will be at the forefront of maintaining their platform while also taking part in the development of brand new features. If you’re looking for a place where you can truly contribute and get creative and bring your ideas to life, then this is the opportunity you've been waiting for. Apply today!
Your responsiblities will include:
- Maintain and improve the existing PHP Symfony and React-based platform;
- Develop new features and functionalities for the platform, including AI-integrations;
- Ensure the platform is scalable, reliable, and secure;
- Write and maintain technical documentation for the platform;
- Continuously improve the platform's user experience;
- Taking an active part in decision making related to the platform's improvement.
Requirements
- 3-8 years of work experience in software development, preferably in a startup/scale-up environment or at a product company;
- Experience working in a Dutch environment;
- Strong knowledge of PHP and Symfony;
- Strong knowledge and experience of React and TypeScript;
- Strong knowledge and experience of Python;
- Experience with automation and AI integrations;
- Basic DevOps skills, such as database management systems (SQL and NoSQL), and CI/CD pipelines;
- Testing experience, including familiarity with testing frameworks and methodologies.
Salary
A great FS developer full-time permanent role, hybrid work is possible (with 2-3 days of working in the office in Amsterdam). The salary for this position will range between 75-85K per year, depending on your education and seniority.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.