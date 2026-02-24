DevOps Engineer – Applied GenAI and Software Engineering (Junior)

DevOps Engineer – Applied GenAI and Software Engineering

Join the Swisscom Operations Co‑Pilot Team and help us improve how operational teams run and support Swisscom’s services.

We focus on integrating AI and GenAI into incident, change, and problem management processes to reduce repetitive work and give engineers better context when troubleshooting.

Our product serves as a central hub between multiple internal ticketing and communication systems, both in-house and vendor solutions, as well as various inventory stores and internal knowledge sources. Our goal is to bring these data points together and use generative AI to provide engineers with clearer insights, faster root‑cause investigations, and support for creating accurate documentation and communication updates.



What impact will you have?

The system is currently lightweight, but we’re expanding its scope. Over the next months, we’ll be working on:

Agent‑style workflows that can automate parts of operational processes while keeping engineers in control.

Persistent data layers that allow us to utilize past knowledge and make information reusable across teams and tools.

We’re looking for people with experience in backend development or in building data and streaming pipelines, who enjoy working with distributed systems and integrating data from many different sources across Swisscom.