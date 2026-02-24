DevOps Engineer – Applied GenAI and Software Engineering (Junior)
About this role
DevOps Engineer – Applied GenAI and Software Engineering
Join the Swisscom Operations Co‑Pilot Team and help us improve how operational teams run and support Swisscom’s services.
We focus on integrating AI and GenAI into incident, change, and problem management processes to reduce repetitive work and give engineers better context when troubleshooting.
Our product serves as a central hub between multiple internal ticketing and communication systems, both in-house and vendor solutions, as well as various inventory stores and internal knowledge sources. Our goal is to bring these data points together and use generative AI to provide engineers with clearer insights, faster root‑cause investigations, and support for creating accurate documentation and communication updates.
What impact will you have?
The system is currently lightweight, but we’re expanding its scope. Over the next months, we’ll be working on:
Agent‑style workflows that can automate parts of operational processes while keeping engineers in control.
Persistent data layers that allow us to utilize past knowledge and make information reusable across teams and tools.
We’re looking for people with experience in backend development or in building data and streaming pipelines, who enjoy working with distributed systems and integrating data from many different sources across Swisscom.
Requirements
Must-haves:
Good Python development skills and experience contributing to backend or automation projects.
Practical understanding of Kubernetes, container orchestration, and cloud environments.
Familiarity with RESTful APIs and basic principles of integration between multiple systems.
Introductory experience with distributed systems or data streaming tools (Kafka, Spark, Flink, or similar)
Nice to Have:
Exposure to cloud platforms (such as AWS) and cloud-native infrastructure.
Interest in exploring GenAI / AI tools for operational automation or incident management.
Basic knowledge of ticketing systems or other operational system integrations.
Motivation to learn about data persistence and knowledge reuse concepts.
A proactive attitude and curiosity towards innovation and problem-solving within DevOps and AI systems.
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance