TEMPORARY - HR Payroll

Managing payroll for several European countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland

Working closely with headquarters teams on payroll for international assignees and payroll reporting

Acting as a partner to the Finance team for payroll reconciliation

Administering employee share and global benefit programs

Handling employee benefits processes across multiple countries

Maintaining accurate documentation for internal and external audits

Coordinating the relocation process for new international hires, together with headquarters mobility and external tax and immigration consultants

Leading the implementation and upgrade of the time and attendance system

Supporting the setup of HR infrastructure for the German entity

Contributing to selected global HR projects

Our client is looking for an experienced HR professional with a strong focus on international payroll and compensation & benefits, complemented by generalist responsibilities and project involvement.