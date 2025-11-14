TEMPORARY - HR Payroll

TEMPORARY - HR Payroll

Posted on November 14, 2025
Amsterdam
English
Posted on November 14, 2025

About this role

This position is for TEMPORARY (approx. 6-7 months). Starting from January 2026

Our client is looking for an experienced HR professional with a strong focus on international payroll and compensation & benefits, complemented by generalist responsibilities and project involvement.

Main responsibilities :
  • Managing payroll for several European countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland
  • Working closely with headquarters teams on payroll for international assignees and payroll reporting
  • Acting as a partner to the Finance team for payroll reconciliation
  • Administering employee share and global benefit programs
  • Handling employee benefits processes across multiple countries
  • Maintaining accurate documentation for internal and external audits
  • Coordinating the relocation process for new international hires, together with headquarters mobility and external tax and immigration consultants
  • Leading the implementation and upgrade of the time and attendance system
  • Supporting the setup of HR infrastructure for the German entity
  • Contributing to selected global HR projects

Requirements

Important Note: Our client does not provide sponsorship.

Hard Requirements:
  • Bachelor’s degree is a must
  • 4 years of experience as a HR Generalist including Payroll and Compliance & benefits in the Netherlands
  • Solid experience in international payroll management
  • Strong knowledge of Dutch labor law
  • Strong analytical and organizational skills with attention to detail
  • Proficiency in MS Excel is a must
  • Excellent command of English, both spoken and written (Dutch or German is an advantage)
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • A proactive, service-minded, and flexible approach
  • Willingness to support HR generalist activities and ad hoc projects
  • Fulttime availability is a must

The company

Our client's core business is in the production of electronic components found in mobile phones, tablets, TVs, laptops, game consoles, cars, etc.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get HR / Recruitment jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

HR Operations Specialist
Employee Relations Business Partner
Employer Branding Lead
Payroll and Comp & Ben Specialist | Maternity Cover | ENG only
Interim HRS Transformation Lead
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position