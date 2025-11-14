TEMPORARY - HR Payroll
About this role
This position is for TEMPORARY (approx. 6-7 months). Starting from January 2026
Our client is looking for an experienced HR professional with a strong focus on international payroll and compensation & benefits, complemented by generalist responsibilities and project involvement.
Main responsibilities :
- Managing payroll for several European countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland
- Working closely with headquarters teams on payroll for international assignees and payroll reporting
- Acting as a partner to the Finance team for payroll reconciliation
- Administering employee share and global benefit programs
- Handling employee benefits processes across multiple countries
- Maintaining accurate documentation for internal and external audits
- Coordinating the relocation process for new international hires, together with headquarters mobility and external tax and immigration consultants
- Leading the implementation and upgrade of the time and attendance system
- Supporting the setup of HR infrastructure for the German entity
- Contributing to selected global HR projects
Requirements
Important Note: Our client does not provide sponsorship.
Hard Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree is a must
- 4 years of experience as a HR Generalist including Payroll and Compliance & benefits in the Netherlands
- Solid experience in international payroll management
- Strong knowledge of Dutch labor law
- Strong analytical and organizational skills with attention to detail
- Proficiency in MS Excel is a must
- Excellent command of English, both spoken and written (Dutch or German is an advantage)
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- A proactive, service-minded, and flexible approach
- Willingness to support HR generalist activities and ad hoc projects
- Fulttime availability is a must
The company
Our client's core business is in the production of electronic components found in mobile phones, tablets, TVs, laptops, game consoles, cars, etc.
