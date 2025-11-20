HR Operations Specialist
About this role
At bunq, we're more than just a bank - we're on a mission to transform how people experience banking! As our HR Operations Specialist, you will be responsible for the flawless execution of bunq's core HR processes. You will own some of the crucial processes in the employee lifecycle, from onboarding and contract management to offboarding. Your focus will be on ensuring these critical processes are handled with precision and efficiency, identifying and fixing operational issues to provide a reliable and structured experience for all employees.
Is this your kind of challenge? If so, we'd love to have you on board.
Take ownership:
As our HR Operations Specialist, you’ll take ownership and make an impact by:
Ensure a Seamless Onboarding Experience: Oversee and execute every aspect of onboarding, from laptops to system access, removing bottlenecks, and ensuring new hires hit the ground running while feeling welcomed and fully equipped for success from day one.
Flawlessly Handle Critical Processes: Deliver flawless execution of high-stakes and legally sensitive processes such as visas, pre-employment screenings, and contract renewals with 100% accuracy — enabling business continuity and ensuring security and confidence for every new team member.
Enhance HR Efficiency: Identify inefficiencies in existing processes and implement structural improvements to raise the bar on how we administer benefits, onboarding logistics, and more. Use your problem-solving skills to design employee-centric solutions that eliminate complexity and friction.
Communicate Clearly and Empathetically: Serve as a reliable point of contact, effectively communicating essential information to employees and candidates with clarity, empathy, and professionalism — ensuring every step is understood and every question thoughtfully answered.
Requirements
HR experience: Particularly in operational roles where delivering accurate and time-sensitive results is paramount.
Impeccable Attention to Detail: You excel at managing high-stakes administrative processes with precision and safeguarding compliance in legally sensitive tasks.
Structured Problem-Solving Skills: You’re skilled in identifying recurring challenges, analyzing root causes, and implementing practical, employee-centric solutions that improve processes structurally and long term.
User-Centric Expertise: Experience redesigning processes to make systems clearer, easier, and friction-free for employees, ensuring improved employee satisfaction and productivity.
Clear and Compassionate Communication: You're a natural at explaining complex information in simple terms, handling sensitive situations professionally while ensuring employees feel supported and understood 💬.
Proactive Mindset: You look for ways to not just maintain current HR operations but to elevate them. Efficiency, structure, and foresight guide your methodology.
Flawless Execution of Logistics: From onboarding tools and credentials to visa applications, your execution inspires trust and confidence by ensuring every detail is accounted for.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with OneFit for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style