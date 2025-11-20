At bunq, we're more than just a bank - we're on a mission to transform how people experience banking! As our HR Operations Specialist, you will be responsible for the flawless execution of bunq's core HR processes. You will own some of the crucial processes in the employee lifecycle, from onboarding and contract management to offboarding. Your focus will be on ensuring these critical processes are handled with precision and efficiency, identifying and fixing operational issues to provide a reliable and structured experience for all employees.



Is this your kind of challenge? If so, we'd love to have you on board.



Take ownership:

As our HR Operations Specialist, you’ll take ownership and make an impact by: