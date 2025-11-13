Employer Branding Lead
About this role
At bunq, we’re more than just a bank - we’re on a mission to transform how people experience banking! If you're passionate about translating a company’s vision, culture, and values into exciting, authentic narratives that resonate globally this is your chance to make a real impact. As Employer Branding Lead, you’ll shape how the world views bunq as a workplace, ensuring that top talent is inspired to join and thrive with us. Your work will amplify bunq's story, values, and opportunities, leaving a lasting impression on talent worldwide.
Up for this?
Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀
Take ownership:
Your role as Employer Branding Lead will include:
Building a cohesive, data-driven global employer branding strategy that aligns with bunq’s hiring goals and our company culture 🌍
Bringing bunq’s culture and employee experiences to life through captivating storytelling, campaigns, and content 🌱
Leading the creation of employer value proposition and stories that reflect who we are across video, blogs, social media, and all talent touchpoints 🎥
Driving visibility and influence globally with exceptional campaigns, events, university programs, and partnerships ✨
Designing engaging content for every step of the candidate journey, building meaningful connections from first impression to onboarding 🎯
Leading the execution of global employer branding initiatives, ensuring consistency across diverse teams and markets while scaling bunq’s reach
Building strong connections with internal stakeholders to align on messaging, values, and vision 💡
Requirements
You have experience in employer branding with a proven track record of delivering standout campaigns and engagement strategies
You excel at developing powerful employer value propositions and creating stories that bring a company’s culture to life
Skilled in crafting engaging content tailored for various platforms, audiences, and stages of the candidate journey
Strong project management and leadership skills with the ability to juggle diverse global initiatives, ensuring alignment across teams and stakeholders
Knowledge and experience with recruitment processes, global branding strategies, and talent attraction campaigns
Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to influence and align stakeholders at all levels
Data-driven thinker who analyzes impact and iterates for continuous improvement
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style