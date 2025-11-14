Payroll and Comp & Ben Specialist | Maternity Cover | ENG only

We are seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Payroll and Comp & Ben Specialist to join our client in the technology industry. This role focuses primarily on international payroll processing and compensation & benefits administration, while also contributing to various HR generalist tasks and strategic projects across our European operations.

Please note that this is a maternity cover for 6-7 months, but you will get a direct contract from our client. You will not be payrolled by Adams Recruitment, and we cannot consider freelancers for the role.

Key Responsibilities

Payroll & Administration

Prepare and process monthly payroll for employees across multiple European countries: the Netherlands (majority of employees), as well as in Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland

Collaborate closely with headquarters teams on assignee payroll matters and reporting requirements

Partner with the Finance team to ensure accurate payroll reconciliation

Manage documentation and respond to queries during internal and external audits

Compensation & Benefits

Administer a global flexible benefits program

Oversee employee benefits processes and administration across all operating countries

Ensure compliance with local regulations and company policies

International Mobility & Projects

Coordinate relocation processes for new international hires

Liaise with the headquarters Mobility team and external consultants on tax and immigration matters

Lead the upgrade implementation of Copa (time and attendance system)

Support the development of HR infrastructure in a new office abroad

Contribute to selected global HR initiatives and projects

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree (minimum requirement)

Proven experience in Dutch payroll processing, experience with any other countries is pre

strong analytical skills with a structural and detail-oriented approach

Advanced proficiency in MS Excel

Excellent English communication skills (both written and verbal) ​​​​​. Dutch and/or German language skills are an advantage

​​​​​. Strong interpersonal and communication abilities

Flexible, friendly, and service-oriented mindset

Willingness to support HR generalist activities and special projects

What We Offer

To be part of a globally known and fast-growing company

Diverse tasks where you will never be bored

Competitive salary

Interested? Apply directly! We look forward to hearing from you.

