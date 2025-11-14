Payroll and Comp & Ben Specialist | Maternity Cover | ENG only
About this role
We are seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Payroll and Comp & Ben Specialist to join our client in the technology industry. This role focuses primarily on international payroll processing and compensation & benefits administration, while also contributing to various HR generalist tasks and strategic projects across our European operations.
Please note that this is a maternity cover for 6-7 months, but you will get a direct contract from our client. You will not be payrolled by Adams Recruitment, and we cannot consider freelancers for the role.
Key Responsibilities
Payroll & Administration
- Prepare and process monthly payroll for employees across multiple European countries: the Netherlands (majority of employees), as well as in Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland
- Collaborate closely with headquarters teams on assignee payroll matters and reporting requirements
- Partner with the Finance team to ensure accurate payroll reconciliation
- Manage documentation and respond to queries during internal and external audits
Compensation & Benefits
- Administer a global flexible benefits program
- Oversee employee benefits processes and administration across all operating countries
- Ensure compliance with local regulations and company policies
International Mobility & Projects
- Coordinate relocation processes for new international hires
- Liaise with the headquarters Mobility team and external consultants on tax and immigration matters
- Lead the upgrade implementation of Copa (time and attendance system)
- Support the development of HR infrastructure in a new office abroad
- Contribute to selected global HR initiatives and projects
Required Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree (minimum requirement)
- Proven experience in Dutch payroll processing, experience with any other countries is pre
- strong analytical skills with a structural and detail-oriented approach
- Advanced proficiency in MS Excel
- Excellent English communication skills (both written and verbal). Dutch and/or German language skills are an advantage
- Strong interpersonal and communication abilities
- Flexible, friendly, and service-oriented mindset
- Willingness to support HR generalist activities and special projects
What We Offer
- To be part of a globally known and fast-growing company
- Diverse tasks where you will never be bored
- Competitive salary
Interested? Apply directly! We look forward to hearing from you.
