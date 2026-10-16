HR Coordinator

Manage end-to-end HR administration, including preparing contracts, offer letters, and other HR documentation.

Coordinate the full employee lifecycle, from onboarding and internal changes to contract renewals and offboarding processes.

Maintain accurate employee records, personnel files, and HR data, ensuring compliance and monitoring key deadlines.

Support recruitment efforts by managing vacancy postings, applicant tracking, candidate communication, and interview scheduling.

Coordinate monthly payroll processing, including data collection, verification, and submission, while liaising with external providers.

Act as a primary point of contact for employee queries regarding HR policies, benefits, and procedures.

Contribute to the implementation, administration, and continuous improvement of HR and payroll systems, including data migration and testing.

Identify and implement opportunities to simplify, automate, and digitalize HR processes and create new templates and workflows.

As an HR Assistant / Coordinator, you will be a key contributor to the ongoing growth and development of our HR operations across various European entities. This role encompasses a broad spectrum of employee lifecycle activities, from recruitment and onboarding to contract management, data administration, and payroll coordination. You will work closely with the HR Manager, gradually taking ownership of your responsibilities and having ample opportunities to expand your expertise in areas like HR systems, process improvement, and employee relations. This position is ideal for a proactive professional eager to make a tangible impact within a dynamic international environment.Key responsibilities and daily tasks include: