HR Coordinator
Posted on October 16, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on October 16, 2026
About this role
As an HR Assistant / Coordinator, you will be a key contributor to the ongoing growth and development of our HR operations across various European entities. This role encompasses a broad spectrum of employee lifecycle activities, from recruitment and onboarding to contract management, data administration, and payroll coordination. You will work closely with the HR Manager, gradually taking ownership of your responsibilities and having ample opportunities to expand your expertise in areas like HR systems, process improvement, and employee relations. This position is ideal for a proactive professional eager to make a tangible impact within a dynamic international environment.
Key responsibilities and daily tasks include:
Key responsibilities and daily tasks include:
- Manage end-to-end HR administration, including preparing contracts, offer letters, and other HR documentation.
- Coordinate the full employee lifecycle, from onboarding and internal changes to contract renewals and offboarding processes.
- Maintain accurate employee records, personnel files, and HR data, ensuring compliance and monitoring key deadlines.
- Support recruitment efforts by managing vacancy postings, applicant tracking, candidate communication, and interview scheduling.
- Coordinate monthly payroll processing, including data collection, verification, and submission, while liaising with external providers.
- Act as a primary point of contact for employee queries regarding HR policies, benefits, and procedures.
- Contribute to the implementation, administration, and continuous improvement of HR and payroll systems, including data migration and testing.
- Identify and implement opportunities to simplify, automate, and digitalize HR processes and create new templates and workflows.
Requirements
The ideal candidate is an accurate, dependable, and proactive HR professional with a high level of integrity and discretion. You are cooperative and approachable, yet comfortable forming and expressing independent, fact-based opinions. Flexible and positive in a changing environment, you are motivated to continuously develop your HR knowledge and responsibilities, contributing to a harmonious and efficient team.
Please note that our client is unable to provide sponsorship or a work permit, and is not open to candidates requiring relocation.
- English – C1 (spoken and written)
- French – B2/C1 (spoken and written) is a strong advantage
- Proven experience (3+ years) in HR administration/operations, and/or recruitment coordination, preferably within a European context.
- Solid understanding of Dutch (and/or French) employment law and HR operations.
- Proficiency in managing the employee lifecycle, including recruitment, onboarding, contract management, and offboarding.
- Experience with HRIS, payroll systems, ATS, or time and attendance systems, and an interest in digital tools and process improvement.
- Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize multiple responsibilities.
- An interest in Japanese culture or some affinity with the Japanese language.
Please note that our client is unable to provide sponsorship or a work permit, and is not open to candidates requiring relocation.
Salary
€3200-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is a rapidly growing Japanese medical tech company based in Amsterdam. This international organization operates with a diverse team of around 46 professionals, fostering a unique blend of European and international working cultures.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get HR / Recruitment jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Head of People
Management Consultant - Dutch & English
Customer Support Representative | Dutch & English
Sales Commodity Trader |ENG only | Oil & Gas / Renewable Energy
Dutch Speaking Inside Sales in Amsterdam