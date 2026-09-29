Head of People

Proven experience building and scaling data-driven People systems across hiring, onboarding, performance, development and retention.

A track record of identifying the most important bottlenecks across the employee lifecycle and delivering practical improvements with measurable results.

Strong commercial judgment, including experience owning People budgets, developing compensation and benefits structures, and setting salary benchmarks across multiple markets.

The ability to connect People priorities and investments directly to company goals, operational needs and business outcomes.

Experience attracting, assessing and retaining exceptional talent in fast-paced, high-performance environments.

A practical approach to culture, translating company values into clear expectations, leadership behaviours and everyday ways of working.

Hands-on experience supporting international expansion, including employment structures, contracts, compensation, benefits and local compliance.

Confidence working with senior leaders, using data to challenge decisions and address performance or organisational issues.

Experience using technology, AI and automation to simplify processes, improve decision-making and enable the People function to scale efficiently.

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

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Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿