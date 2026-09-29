Head of People
About this role
At bunq, People is a core business function. We use data, technology and automation to help our people perform at their best and enable bunq to scale internationally.
As VP/ Head of People, you will turn bunq’s mission and business priorities into a clear global People strategy. You’ll take ownership of hiring, performance, development and retention, ensuring every initiative solves a real business problem and delivers measurable results.
This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who combines strong commercial judgment with genuine People expertise. You’ll identify bottlenecks, improve systems and work closely with leaders to build high-performing teams and an environment where people can grow and succeed.
Take ownership
Understand bunq’s mission, vision and business priorities.
Translate them into a clear, outcome-driven People strategy.
Build scalable systems that help employees perform, develop and succeed.
Hire and retain the right people in roles where they can make the greatest impact.
Provide employees with the tools, training and feedback they need to perform at their best.
Help leaders set clear expectations, develop their teams and address underperformance.
Strengthen a culture built on connection, ownership and high performance.
Continuously improve People initiatives using data, feedback and measurable outcomes.
Requirements
Proven experience building and scaling data-driven People systems across hiring, onboarding, performance, development and retention.
A track record of identifying the most important bottlenecks across the employee lifecycle and delivering practical improvements with measurable results.
Strong commercial judgment, including experience owning People budgets, developing compensation and benefits structures, and setting salary benchmarks across multiple markets.
The ability to connect People priorities and investments directly to company goals, operational needs and business outcomes.
Experience attracting, assessing and retaining exceptional talent in fast-paced, high-performance environments.
A practical approach to culture, translating company values into clear expectations, leadership behaviours and everyday ways of working.
Hands-on experience supporting international expansion, including employment structures, contracts, compensation, benefits and local compliance.
Confidence working with senior leaders, using data to challenge decisions and address performance or organisational issues.
Experience using technology, AI and automation to simplify processes, improve decision-making and enable the People function to scale efficiently.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style