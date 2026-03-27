Head of People

Proven ability to build and scale data-driven People systems across hiring, performance, and retention, with a strong focus on automation and end-to-end delivery.

Track record of identifying the biggest bottleneck across the full People lifecycle (sourcing → onboarding → performance → facilities) and removing it with speed, precision, and measurable impact.

Operates as a business leader, not HR: builds budgets, defines compensation & benefits structures, sets salary benchmarks across markets, and ties every People initiative directly to ROI and business outcomes.

Consistently raises the talent bar by attracting, assessing, and closing high-performing A-players who deliver results in high-paced environments.

Embeds company culture into scalable systems that drive accountability, execution, and performance—not just values on paper.

Proven experience in rapid international expansion: setting up entities, contracts, and compliant People frameworks (compensation, benefits, employment structures) across new countries with aggressive timelines.

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿