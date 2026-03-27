Head of People
About this role
At bunq, we don't do traditional HR. We run as a tech company obsessed with speed, automation, and impact. Our People function isn't a support center; it is an engine for growth, engineered for performance. We don't manage policies; we analyze data, optimize systems, and measure every single initiative for its direct impact on business results. We're looking for a leader who thinks in terms of ROI, system bottlenecks, and building a production line for A-Players. Someone who can own our global expansion playbook and execute it with the precision of an engineer.
Take Ownership
Understand company mission, vision and Eva
Derive from that outcome-based Adam-strategy
Execute meticulously that strategy, delivering results in:
hiring the right people
giving them the right tools & training to achieve most of themselves
create a bonding culture focussed on outcomes and high performance
Requirements
Proven ability to build and scale data-driven People systems across hiring, performance, and retention, with a strong focus on automation and end-to-end delivery.
Track record of identifying the biggest bottleneck across the full People lifecycle (sourcing → onboarding → performance → facilities) and removing it with speed, precision, and measurable impact.
Operates as a business leader, not HR: builds budgets, defines compensation & benefits structures, sets salary benchmarks across markets, and ties every People initiative directly to ROI and business outcomes.
Consistently raises the talent bar by attracting, assessing, and closing high-performing A-players who deliver results in high-paced environments.
Embeds company culture into scalable systems that drive accountability, execution, and performance—not just values on paper.
Proven experience in rapid international expansion: setting up entities, contracts, and compliant People frameworks (compensation, benefits, employment structures) across new countries with aggressive timelines.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style