Head of People

Head of People

Posted on March 27, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Executive
Posted on March 27, 2026

About this role

At bunq, we don't do traditional HR. We run as a tech company obsessed with speed, automation, and impact. Our People function isn't a support center; it is an engine for growth, engineered for performance. We don't manage policies; we analyze data, optimize systems, and measure every single initiative for its direct impact on business results. We're looking for a leader who thinks in terms of ROI, system bottlenecks, and building a production line for A-Players. Someone who can own our global expansion playbook and execute it with the precision of an engineer.

Take Ownership

  1. Understand company mission, vision and Eva

  2. Derive from that outcome-based Adam-strategy

  3. Execute meticulously that strategy, delivering results in:

    • hiring the right people

    • giving them the right tools & training to achieve most of themselves

    • create a bonding culture focussed on outcomes and high performance

Requirements

  • Proven ability to build and scale data-driven People systems across hiring, performance, and retention, with a strong focus on automation and end-to-end delivery.

  • Track record of identifying the biggest bottleneck across the full People lifecycle (sourcing → onboarding → performance → facilities) and removing it with speed, precision, and measurable impact.

  • Operates as a business leader, not HR: builds budgets, defines compensation & benefits structures, sets salary benchmarks across markets, and ties every People initiative directly to ROI and business outcomes.

  • Consistently raises the talent bar by attracting, assessing, and closing high-performing A-players who deliver results in high-paced environments.

  • Embeds company culture into scalable systems that drive accountability, execution, and performance—not just values on paper.

  • Proven experience in rapid international expansion: setting up entities, contracts, and compliant People frameworks (compensation, benefits, employment structures) across new countries with aggressive timelines.

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

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