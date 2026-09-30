Administrative & HR Associate

A Bachelor’s degree (HBO) in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.

A minimum of 3 to 5 years of hands-on administrative experience

Professional level of English (written and spoken) is mandatory;

Communicative level of Dutch, or willingness to learn;

Preferably some knowledge of Dutch employment law and HR administration practices.

Proficiency in systems (Oracle preferred) and Microsoft Office applications.

A resourceful and flexible mindset, with the ability to work independently under time pressure.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to handle confidential information with high discretion.

Living within a commutable distance from Amersfoort since this is an office-based role

The ideal candidate is a hands-on HR or administrative professional with experience working in a fast-paced international environment. Exceptional attention to detail and a "can-do" attitude are essential for success in this operational role. Further requirements are: