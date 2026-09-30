Administrative & HR Associate

Administrative & HR Associate

Posted on September 30, 2026
Undutchables
Amersfoort
Dutch, English
Posted on September 30, 2026

About this role

The Administrative & HR Associate is responsible for executing day-to-day HR and administrative operations and managing the full employee lifecycle for multiple countries. This role serves as a key point of contact for employees and managers regarding policies, procedures, and labor legislation. Main tasks include:
  • Execute and oversee all employee lifecycle activities, from onboarding to offboarding, ensuring accurate administration.
  • Implement and maintain HR policies and procedures in coordination with regional leadership.
  • Monitor local labor legislation across Europe to ensure full compliance with employment regulations.
  • Coordinate absence management and ARBO services in accordance with Dutch legislation regarding reintegration and disability.
  • Administer performance management processes and provide support to managers and staff.
  • Manage relationships with external recruitment providers and temporary staffing agencies.
  • Oversee HR systems, specifically Oracle HCM and Trakstar Perform, ensuring data integrity and providing relevant reports.
  • Administer employee benefits, including pension schemes, insurances, and the company car fleet.

Requirements

The ideal candidate is a hands-on HR or administrative professional with experience working in a fast-paced international environment. Exceptional attention to detail and a "can-do" attitude are essential for success in this operational role. Further requirements are:
  • A Bachelor’s degree (HBO) in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
  • A minimum of 3 to 5 years of hands-on administrative experience
  • Professional level of English (written and spoken) is mandatory;
  • Communicative level of Dutch, or willingness to learn;
  • Preferably some knowledge of Dutch employment law and HR administration practices.
  • Proficiency in systems (Oracle preferred) and Microsoft Office applications.
  • A resourceful and flexible mindset, with the ability to work independently under time pressure.
  • Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to handle confidential information with high discretion.
  • Living within a commutable distance from Amersfoort since this is an office-based role

Salary

€4200-€5200 per month

The company

Our client is an international organization operating within a highly regulated industry, such as medical devices and biotechnology. They maintain a professional, "no-nonsense" work environment with a strong focus on compliance and operational excellence across their international locations.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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