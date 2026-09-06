Vacancy | Accounting Assistant | Czech | Vlaardingen
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are looking for an Accounting Assistant for our business in Czech/Slovak.
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- Daily booking of bank statements, with reconciliation to G/ L, processing approved invoices, distribution and keeping track of non-approved invoices, process approved personnel expense declarations.
- Preparation of payments.
- Preparing weekly cash reports
- Reconciling sub-ledgers with G/L (accounts payable, accounts receivable and inventory)
- Making necessary monthly, quarterly accruals with regard to personnel expenses, budget expense, and non-processed invoices, estimate expenses for received goods/ services without received invoices.
- Posting payroll and payroll related activities such as social security & Pension
- Preparing/ Filing various fillings, VAT, Income Tax, Intrastat and Statutory reporting
- Preparing monthly reporting pack.
- Analyzing Balance sheet accounts, P&L accounts and compare those with plan at month-end, quarter to date and year to date.
What do we offer you
- Full time based on 40 hours
- Salary between € 2500-2800 based on experience
- Start date immediately
Job Requirements
- BA/Master's level in Business Economics (or similar)
- Several years’ experience in a similar position.
- Knowledge of ERP system, Navision is a big plus.
- You must be fluent in both languages; Czech and English and preferably Slovak.
About the company
International company in Vlaardingen. For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou or call our office at 010-5032900. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country.