Trade Compliance Specialist - Temporary

Are you a proactive Trade Compliance Specialist looking to manage and optimize international trade operations for a global market leader? Joining a dynamic European Supply Chain organization, you will play a critical role in ensuring full compliance across EU/UK import, export, and customs procedures.

In this role, you will act as a Subject Matter Expert on operational trade compliance, advising internal Supply Chain teams on Incoterms, HS Product Classifications, Export Controls, and Proof of Origin. You will oversee customs broker performance, maintain AEO and special customs licenses (IPR/OPR), handle restricted party screening, and integrate technology tools (SAP GTS) into daily trade workflows. A high-impact position ideal for a hands-on professional ready to drive operational excellence in a complex, global matrix environment!

As a Trade Compliance Specialist, you will manage daily customs operations, mitigate compliance risks, and support internal stakeholders across the EU/UK region.