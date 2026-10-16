Trade Compliance Specialist - Temporary
About this role
Are you a proactive Trade Compliance Specialist looking to manage and optimize international trade operations for a global market leader? Joining a dynamic European Supply Chain organization, you will play a critical role in ensuring full compliance across EU/UK import, export, and customs procedures.
In this role, you will act as a Subject Matter Expert on operational trade compliance, advising internal Supply Chain teams on Incoterms, HS Product Classifications, Export Controls, and Proof of Origin. You will oversee customs broker performance, maintain AEO and special customs licenses (IPR/OPR), handle restricted party screening, and integrate technology tools (SAP GTS) into daily trade workflows. A high-impact position ideal for a hands-on professional ready to drive operational excellence in a complex, global matrix environment!
As a Trade Compliance Specialist, you will manage daily customs operations, mitigate compliance risks, and support internal stakeholders across the EU/UK region.
- Operational Advisory & SMEs: Serve as the first point of contact for Supply Chain, Procurement, Legal, and Product teams regarding Incoterms, HS classifications, origin rules, and sanctions/embargoes.
- Customs Broker & License Management: Support, monitor, and control operational customs activities managed by external brokers, maintaining high KPI standards and managing AEO/special procedures (IPR, OPR, End Use).
- Control Framework & Audits: Execute the internal trade compliance control framework, conducting periodic reviews, assessments, and restricted/denied party screening resolutions.
- Systems & Process Optimization: Utilize and optimize trade tools (SAP / GTS), streamline operational workflows, and automate processes to minimize trade flow complexity.
- Training & Regulatory Monitoring: Track evolving EU/UK trade regulations and conduct internal awareness training for Supply Chain partners and external stakeholders.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field, Customs/Trade, or equivalent professional experience.
- 2 to 6 years of experience in customs and trade compliance within a corporate multinational, customs broker, or customs authority environment.
- Solid, proven knowledge of EU & UK import/export trade regulations, customs procedures, and Incoterms.
- Hands-on experience with ERP systems (SAP) and trade compliance platforms (Global Trade Services / GTS).
- Fluent in English (oral and written), proficiency in additional European languages (Dutch, German, and/or French) is a plus.
Next to that, it's a plus if you bring:
- Experience with HS Product Classification, particularly within the Chemicals sector.
- Demonstrated experience with AEO certification, special procedures (IPR, OPR, End Use), and integrated customs self-filing setups.
- Knowledge of Excise legislation and excise warehousing.
Salary
A great fulltime temp position in Rotterdam (hybrid is possible), start is asap, initially till end of April '27. Zzp is not possible, you will work in a flex-contract via Independent Recruiters Flex, with a monthly salary of €3200 to €4000 based on 40h.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.