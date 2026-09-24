TEMP - Refund Assistant | English

In this position, you will become part of an informal and international office environment where teamwork and collaboration are key. Your main responsibility will be supporting the excise duty refund process for our clients and ensuring requests are handled accurately and on time.

A significant part of your day (around 30%) will involve communicating with clients, business partners, and tax authorities through phone and email. You will gather the required documentation, provide updates, and answer any questions related to refund applications.

For the remainder of your time, you will focus on the administrative side of the process, making sure refund requests are processed correctly and efficiently.