TEMP - Refund Assistant | English

TEMP - Refund Assistant | English

Posted on September 24, 2026
Undutchables
Utrecht
English
Posted on September 24, 2026

About this role

In this position, you will become part of an informal and international office environment where teamwork and collaboration are key. Your main responsibility will be supporting the excise duty refund process for our clients and ensuring requests are handled accurately and on time.
A significant part of your day (around 30%) will involve communicating with clients, business partners, and tax authorities through phone and email. You will gather the required documentation, provide updates, and answer any questions related to refund applications.
For the remainder of your time, you will focus on the administrative side of the process, making sure refund requests are processed correctly and efficiently.

Requirements


What we’re looking for
  • You live max 1h pro Utrecht Centraal
  • You have strong command of English, both spoken and written.
  • Experience within Finance / Administration.
  • An MBO-level educational background, preferably with an interest in administrative workflows / financial administration experience related
  • A result-driven and customer-focused mindset, combined with strong attention to detail.
  • The ability to work well under deadlines and stay organized.
  • Solid communication skills and confidence in dealing with different stakeholders.
  • Practical knowledge of MS Outlook and Excel.
  • Experience with SAP is beneficial, but not essential.
  • A team-oriented attitude and enthusiasm for working alongside colleagues from different international backgrounds.

Salary

€2600-€2600 per month

The company

Our client is an international leading VAT refund service provider for their clients in the transport industry. They manage the outsourced VAT refund process in addition to pre-financing the VAT directly to their customers. Their biggest clients are international oil, toll, fuel and transport companies all throughout Europe.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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