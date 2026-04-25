Financial Controller - English

Our client is a fast-growing, technology-driven company operating in the AI communication space, helping businesses streamline customer interactions through intelligent, real-time messaging solutions.

Currently expanding, they are looking for an experienced, hands-on Financial Controller to join their team remotely by supporting the company’s growth and providing clear financial insights and control.

Job Profile for Financial Controller

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Perform monthly closing activities and ensure timely and accurate financial reporting

Manage accounts payable and receivable processes, including reconciliation of supplier and customer balances

Monitor cash flow movements and provide regular updates to the team leader

Coordinate payroll-related activities and ensure accurate reporting

Handle VAT submissions and other statutory filings in Estonia in compliance with local regulations

Prepare documentation and support activities related to annual audits and external reviews

Operate and maintain accounting records within the Merit/Aktiva system

Support budgeting processes, including tracking performance, analysing variances, and preparing ad-hoc financial reports

Liaise with external accountants and auditors to ensure smooth financial operations

Candidate Profile for Financial Controller

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

3+ years of experience as a Financial Controller or a similar role, ideally in an SME or SaaS/tech company

Strong working knowledge of Estonian accounting principles, VAT rules, and statutory requirements

Demonstrate practical experience with Merit/Aktiva or similar accounting systems

Experience with multi-currency transactions, including EUR and USD, is a plus

Experience in a SaaS or subscription-based business (MRR, ARR, deferred revenue) is an advantage

Background working with international clients and cross-border invoicing is beneficial

Comfortable running a full month-end closure independently

Interest in or experience using AI tools to speed up routine finance work (reconciliation, reporting, documentation) is a plus

Excellent attention to detail

Comfortable in a small, fast-moving team where you own your function end-to-end

Ability to work independently in a fully remote environment, managing priorities and delivering results with minimal supervision

What Our Client Offers