Financial Controller - English
Posted on April 25, 2026
Tilburg
40
Posted on April 25, 2026
About this role
Our client is a fast-growing, technology-driven company operating in the AI communication space, helping businesses streamline customer interactions through intelligent, real-time messaging solutions.
Currently expanding, they are looking for an experienced, hands-on Financial Controller to join their team remotely by supporting the company’s growth and providing clear financial insights and control.
Job Profile for Financial Controller
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Perform monthly closing activities and ensure timely and accurate financial reporting
- Manage accounts payable and receivable processes, including reconciliation of supplier and customer balances
- Monitor cash flow movements and provide regular updates to the team leader
- Coordinate payroll-related activities and ensure accurate reporting
- Handle VAT submissions and other statutory filings in Estonia in compliance with local regulations
- Prepare documentation and support activities related to annual audits and external reviews
- Operate and maintain accounting records within the Merit/Aktiva system
- Support budgeting processes, including tracking performance, analysing variances, and preparing ad-hoc financial reports
- Liaise with external accountants and auditors to ensure smooth financial operations
Candidate Profile for Financial Controller
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- 3+ years of experience as a Financial Controller or a similar role, ideally in an SME or SaaS/tech company
- Strong working knowledge of Estonian accounting principles, VAT rules, and statutory requirements
- Demonstrate practical experience with Merit/Aktiva or similar accounting systems
- Experience with multi-currency transactions, including EUR and USD, is a plus
- Experience in a SaaS or subscription-based business (MRR, ARR, deferred revenue) is an advantage
- Background working with international clients and cross-border invoicing is beneficial
- Comfortable running a full month-end closure independently
- Interest in or experience using AI tools to speed up routine finance work (reconciliation, reporting, documentation) is a plus
- Excellent attention to detail
- Comfortable in a small, fast-moving team where you own your function end-to-end
- Ability to work independently in a fully remote environment, managing priorities and delivering results with minimal supervision
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive compensation aligned with the experience
- 28 days of annual leave plus public holidays
- Health insurance coverage
- Opportunity to work in a fast-growing AI company with a global footprint and a high-impact product used by businesses worldwide
- Remote setup with a globally distributed team, operating across multiple continents
- Flexible working hours focused on outcomes
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