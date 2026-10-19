Finance Specialist
Posted on October 19, 2026
Utrecht
English
Posted on October 19, 2026
About this role
Are you a data-driven professional who enjoys turning complex information into meaningful insights? Are you passionate about SQL, data analytics, automation, and emerging AI technologies? If you're looking for an opportunity to develop your technical expertise while making a real business impact, this could be the perfect next step in your career!
What Will You Do?As a Data Analyst, you will play an important role in developing and maintaining reliable data solutions that support business decisions, reporting, and innovation.Working alongside international colleagues and experienced data professionals, your responsibilities will include:
What Will You Do?As a Data Analyst, you will play an important role in developing and maintaining reliable data solutions that support business decisions, reporting, and innovation.Working alongside international colleagues and experienced data professionals, your responsibilities will include:
- Develop and maintain scalable data models, transformations, and datasets for reporting and analytics.
- Write, optimize, and maintain SQL queries to ensure efficient data processing and accessibility.
- Work with modern cloud data platforms, particularly Snowflake, to improve data structures and performance.
- Support data quality, governance, and architecture initiatives through validation, monitoring, and documentation.
- Contribute to projects involving advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.
- Identify opportunities to automate manual reporting and data-related processes.
- Translate technical findings into clear, actionable insights for business stakeholders.
- Participate in proof-of-concept projects and contribute to the continuous improvement of data solutions.
Requirements
We are looking for an analytical, curious, and proactive professional who enjoys solving problems and exploring new technologies.
Your background and skills:
Your background and skills:
- A bachelor's or master's degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Business Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Applied Mathematics, Engineering, Physics, or a related field.
- Recent graduates and professionals with up to 3 years of relevant experience are welcome to apply.
- Strong SQL skills and a good understanding of relational databases.
- Knowledge of data modeling and ETL/ELT processes.
- Experience with cloud-based data platforms, preferably Snowflake.
- Familiarity with Python, dbt, or modern data engineering practices is a strong advantage.
- Experience with business intelligence tools, such as Power BI, is considered a plus.
- Understanding of data architecture, data quality, testing, and governance principles.
- Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.
- Ability to explain technical concepts clearly to non-technical stakeholders.
- A proactive attitude, attention to detail, and a willingness to continuously learn and develop.
Salary
€2600-€2600 per month
The company
Our client is an international leading VAT refund service provider for their clients in the transport industry. They manage the outsourced VAT refund process in addition to pre-financing the VAT directly to their customers. Their biggest clients are international oil, toll, fuel and transport companies all throughout Europe.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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