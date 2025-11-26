Finance Specialist (J)
Posted on November 26, 2025
Nijmegen
English
About this role
The finance representative will be a vital member of the finance team and will be responsible for a range of clerical and bookkeeping tasks for multiple companies.
Daily Responsibilities:
- Onboarding new customer accounts
- Processing supplier invoices through the ERP system and online financial tools for Accounts Payable
- Handling Accounts Receivable by processing sales order invoices and managing the collection process
- Collaborating with account managers to resolve customer inquiries
- Conducting bank reconciliations and preparing payment runs
- Assisting the CFO and assistant controller with end-of-month closing activities
- Performing various bookkeeping functions
- Working with different departments to meet the needs of internal clients more effectively
Requirements
Ideal Candidate:
- Fluent in English (Dutch is a pre)
- Excellent at managing confidential information with discretion
- Holds an MBO diploma in Business Administration or Accounting, or has 1-2 years of relevant experience
- Familiarity with Dutch law
- A proactive team player with a focus on continuous improvement
- Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
- Effective communicator, approachable, and easy to talk to
- Highly organized and efficient in task management
- Responsible and takes pride in delivering high-quality work
- You have a valid working permit
Salary
€2500-€2750 per month
The company
Our client is located in Nijmegen and is a hardware, software, and services distributor, offering a truly global solution to their clients' needs. These clients are regional entrepreneurs and national market players, but also multinationals with locations around the globe.
Application Procedure
