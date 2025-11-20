Our client is a global leader in IT services, looking for a proactive Junior Finance Representative to join their finance team. The Finance Representative is a member of the Finance team who performs various clerical and bookkeeping tasks for one or more business units.

Every day is unique. However, a day in our office would typically include the following:



Onboarding new customer accounts.



Handling Accounts Payable, such as processing suppliers' invoices in the ERP and our online finance tool.



Handling Accounts Receivable such as processing sales order invoices and taking care of the collecting process.



Collaborating with account managers to address customers' queries.



Executing bank reconciliation and creating payment run.



Supporting the CFO and assistant controller in preparing the end-of-the-month closure.



Various bookkeeping tasks.



Collaborating with different departments to better meet our (internal) clients' needs.





Fluent English speaker. Dutch is an advantage, but not essential.



You are excellent at respecting private and/or confidential information.



MBO diploma in Business Administration or Accounting and 1-2 years of work experience in a similar position.



Team player, proactive, and improvement-minded.



You are organized and work efficiently.



Analytical and details oriented.



You are easy to talk to and a good communicator.



You take responsibility and pride in the work you perform.



What's in it for you?



A salary at par with the market + commissions + 8% holiday allowance



Laptop and a cell phone



Potential to quickly grow within the company



A permanent contract from the start



An attractive pension plan



Complete and ongoing training from the start



International feel in a multi-cultural team across several countries



Opportunity to participate in an amazing adventure that starts now and hopefully never ends



Ready to take on this exciting challenge? Apply now and become part of a high-energy, ambitious team!