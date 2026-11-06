Finance Project Accountant Offshore (Temporary)

Looking for a finance role where your numbers contribute to something bigger?

Behind every major infrastructure project is a financial professional who keeps everything on track. From project costs and budgets to financial reporting and compliance, accurate financial control is essential to delivering successful projects. For a leading European energy infrastructure organisation, we are looking for an experienced Finance Project Accountant to support major offshore energy projects in the Netherlands. The position is based in Arnhem, offers 32–40 hours per week and includes hybrid working possibilities.

In this position, you'll work closely with Financial Project Leads and project teams, ensuring that complex project finances remain accurate, transparent and well-controlled. Your expertise will help support the development of offshore infrastructure and the integration of renewable energy into the Dutch electricity grid.

An interesting opportunity for an experienced finance professional who enjoys combining hands-on accounting with financial analysis, project control and process improvement.

As a Finance Project Accountant, you'll join the Offshore Finance team of a major European electricity transmission organisation. Working alongside Financial Project Leads and fellow Project Accountants, you'll help maintain financial control throughout the project lifecycle.

What will you be doing?