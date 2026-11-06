Finance Project Accountant Offshore (Temporary)
About this role
Looking for a finance role where your numbers contribute to something bigger?
Behind every major infrastructure project is a financial professional who keeps everything on track. From project costs and budgets to financial reporting and compliance, accurate financial control is essential to delivering successful projects. For a leading European energy infrastructure organisation, we are looking for an experienced Finance Project Accountant to support major offshore energy projects in the Netherlands. The position is based in Arnhem, offers 32–40 hours per week and includes hybrid working possibilities.
In this position, you'll work closely with Financial Project Leads and project teams, ensuring that complex project finances remain accurate, transparent and well-controlled. Your expertise will help support the development of offshore infrastructure and the integration of renewable energy into the Dutch electricity grid.
An interesting opportunity for an experienced finance professional who enjoys combining hands-on accounting with financial analysis, project control and process improvement.
As a Finance Project Accountant, you'll join the Offshore Finance team of a major European electricity transmission organisation. Working alongside Financial Project Leads and fellow Project Accountants, you'll help maintain financial control throughout the project lifecycle.
What will you be doing?
- Manage and reconcile project-related accounts, ensuring accurate financial administration and reliable project data;
- Maintain project structures, cost elements and financial master data within the ERP system;
- Review project invoices, allocated hours and project expenditures, resolving discrepancies where necessary;
- Support financial reporting, forecasting and analysis of actual and expected project costs;
- Monitor project budgets, financial performance and deviations, identifying potential risks and areas for improvement;
- Perform financial calculations, reconciliations and budget analyses throughout different project phases;
- Collaborate with Financial Project Leads to strengthen financial controls, policies and project accounting procedures;
- Support financial and commercial project close-outs, including closing reports, asset inventories and work-in-progress administration;
- Contribute to risk, claim and contract management activities from a financial perspective;
- Ensure financial activities comply with applicable accounting standards, including relevant IFRS requirements and internal procedures;
- Work closely with technical project teams to connect financial information with operational project performance;
- Provide support to fellow Finance Project Accountants and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- A completed bachelor's degree (HBO level) or equivalent working and thinking level, preferably in Finance, Accounting or Business Economics;
- At least 5 years of relevant experience in financial accounting, financial control or project accounting;
- Strong knowledge of accounting processes, reconciliations, reporting and financial analysis;
- Experience with ERP systems and financial reporting tools;
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel;
- Strong analytical skills and a structured, accurate approach to your work;
- The ability to work independently while maintaining close collaboration with project teams and finance colleagues;
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English;
- A proactive, flexible and results-oriented mindset.
Additional experience that would be particularly valuable:
- Financial accounting or project control experience within large infrastructure or energy projects;
- Experience working in a multidisciplinary project environment;
- Knowledge of IFRS and relevant financial compliance requirements;
- Experience with Power BI;
- Involvement in financial process improvements, advisory activities or project control standards.
- Experience within the energy sector is a strong advantage, but professionals from other complex, project-driven environments are also encouraged to apply.
Salary
What can you expect?
- We offer a temporary contract via Independent Recruiters Flex, with salary ranging from €5,000 to €6,800 gross per month, based on a 40-hour working week and depending on experience;
- A temporary assignment with an initial duration of approximately 6 months, starting asap; with the possibility of extension, depending on organisational needs;
- The potential to discuss longer-term employment opportunities with the organisation;
- A working week of 32–40 hours;
- Hybrid working possibilities: A minimum of 2 days per week at the office in Arnhem, specifically Mondays and Thursdays;
- Exposure to major offshore infrastructure projects and complex project finances;
- Freelance/ZZP applications cannot be considered.
Due to the required office presence, candidates must already be based in the Netherlands.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.