Finance Operations Specialist | English & Dutch

Manage accounts receivable: invoicing, tracking outstanding payments, and processing incoming cash flows

Handle accounts payable: process purchase invoices and prepare payments

Reconcile accounts and monitor balance sheet positions

Spot discrepancies and resolve them quickly and accurately

Identify opportunities to streamline financial processes

Help improve workflows and reduce turnaround times

Assist with tax filings (VAT and others)

Support month-end and year-end closings

Act as a point of contact for financial questions across teams

Collaborate with different departments in an international environment

As a, you’ll play a key role in keeping the financial engine of a fast-growing, international organization running smoothly.You’ll join a close-knit finance team where your work directly impacts the company’s growth and decision-making. From managing day-to-day financial operations to identifying smarter, more efficient ways of working — your contribution will be visible and valued. This is a role with real ownership, variety, and the opportunity to grow.What You’ll Be Doing