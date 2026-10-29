Back Office Administrator
Posted on October 29, 2026
Bunnik
English
Posted on October 29, 2026
About this role
Our client is looking for an organized, detail-oriented Back Office Administrator to support their daily administration and help customers with questions about invoices, subscriptions and accounts. This is a hands-on, entry- to mid-level administrative role that follows clear procedures and ensures a smooth collaboration between customers and internal teams (Finance, Sales & Customer Support). Part of your responsibilities consists of:
- Prepare and send invoices and standard quotes
- Track incoming payments, match them to invoices and follow up on outstanding ones
- Keep customer and billing information accurate in the CRM
- Process orders and registration forms from schools
- Answer customer questions about invoices, subscriptions, accounts and licenses, and support the account managers with administrative tasks
Requirements
In order to be successful in this role, you should:
Please note: only candidates already based in the Netherlands with the right to work here will be considered. No relocation or visa sponsorship offered.
- Have at least 1 year of experience in administration, financial administration or a customer-facing role (invoicing experience is a big plus)
- Work accurately, stay organized and be comfortable with numbers
- Have excellent written English and be able to write clear, professional customer emails
- Learn new systems quickly and enjoy following procedures while also suggesting improvements
- Be available 32 hours per week and able to work from the office near Utrecht at least 2 days a week
Please note: only candidates already based in the Netherlands with the right to work here will be considered. No relocation or visa sponsorship offered.
Salary
€2800-€3300 per month
The company
Our client is a fast-growing international software company in education, used by teachers around the world every day. It’s a small, friendly team with short lines of communication, where everyone’s work makes a visible difference and there’s room to learn and grow.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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