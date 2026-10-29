Back Office Administrator

Prepare and send invoices and standard quotes

Track incoming payments, match them to invoices and follow up on outstanding ones

Keep customer and billing information accurate in the CRM

Process orders and registration forms from schools

Answer customer questions about invoices, subscriptions, accounts and licenses, and support the account managers with administrative tasks

Our client is looking for an organized, detail-orientedto support their daily administration and help customers with questions about. This is a hands-on,that follows clear procedures and ensures a smooth collaboration between customers and internal teams (Finance, Sales & Customer Support). Part of your responsibilities consists of: