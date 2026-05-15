Technical Support - Dutch & English

Our client develops software solutions for the building industry and has been supporting engineers and construction professionals with specialised software and services for many years. They are currently looking for an experienced Technical Support professional with a Civil or Structural Engineering background to support customers using advanced engineering analysis software.

Job Profile for Technical Support

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Provide first-line technical support to professional users via phone and email

Explain and help solve structural engineering issues using specialised software

Support customers with Eurocodes-based design and modelling questions

Deliver customer training sessions, webinars, and onboarding activities

Gather user feedback and collaborate closely with the Product and the Research and Development teams on software improvements

Candidate Profile for Technical Support

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

Bachelor's or Master’s degree in Civil/Structural Engineering

Solid understanding of structural analysis and Eurocodes

Experience with engineering or FEM software

Strong communication skills

Motivated by customer interaction and problem-solving

What Our Client Offers