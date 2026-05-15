Technical Support - Dutch & English
About this role
Our client develops software solutions for the building industry and has been supporting engineers and construction professionals with specialised software and services for many years. They are currently looking for an experienced Technical Support professional with a Civil or Structural Engineering background to support customers using advanced engineering analysis software.
Job Profile for Technical Support
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Provide first-line technical support to professional users via phone and email
- Explain and help solve structural engineering issues using specialised software
- Support customers with Eurocodes-based design and modelling questions
- Deliver customer training sessions, webinars, and onboarding activities
- Gather user feedback and collaborate closely with the Product and the Research and Development teams on software improvements
Candidate Profile for Technical Support
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor's or Master’s degree in Civil/Structural Engineering
- Solid understanding of structural analysis and Eurocodes
- Experience with engineering or FEM software
- Strong communication skills
- Motivated by customer interaction and problem-solving
What Our Client Offers
- 30 vacation days
- Pension scheme
- Growth and development opportunities
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles