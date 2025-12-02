PLC/SCADA Engineer Veghel

Would you like to take your career as a PLC/SCADA Engineer to the next level and join one of the international companies in the Netherlands?

In the current job market there are many opportunities to work as an PLC/SCADA Engineer in the Netherlands, but you find it a challenge to find the right match and to map out what is required of you to relocate to the Netherlands. Xelvin knows what it takes to get this going and supports you in finding the right challenge, a place to live and documentation needed to get started.

Xelvin is an international recruitment agency with over 16 years of experience. We believe that technology is an indispensable link for the development and sustainability of the world. That is why we connect the best people to the best companies and bring craftsmanship and ambition further together. Always with passion and in an individual, goal‑oriented way.

What to expect as a PLC/SCADA Engineer:

You configure IT software on the basis of the functional design. But your job isn’t done yet. After the development process is over, you will also test the SW in a physical test setup. You test the software at the customer and you put it into operation. Together with your team you ensure a satisfied customer and you set the industry in motion.

Xelvin values being a good employer. We offer you security, stability and fun. We facilitate 24/7 accident insurance, a hiring bonus and informal activities. Additional supplies to perform your job will be provided by us. Would you like to develop one of your competencies? Then we will be happy to invest in a course or training!

What can you expect from Xelvin:

2 years Xelvin contract including competitive salary, holiday allowance, paid holidays and pension.

Relocation package from Xelvin: Finding the right new challenge, relocation budget paid by Xelvin, arranging of documentation to work in the Netherlands and guidance from housing consultant to find an accommodation.

Salary between €3000 and €5000 gross per month excl. allowances depending your working experience.

A job with perspective. After the 2 years contract of Xelvin you will be on contracted by your employer.

A job in an innovative company with high‑quality machines all around the world.

Career‑oriented education, training or courses.

Job requirements:

Bachelor degree towards Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics or Industrial Automation;

3 years of experience within this position;

You have an affinity with industrial automation;

Knowledge of modern management and production environments;

Knowledge of Siemens (PCS7), SCADA systems and industrial networks (Profibus/Profinet);

You work, practical, flexible and a real team player.

Contact:

Marin Kortlang

Managing Consultant

+31 (0)6 13 37 75 70

m.kortlang@xelvin.nl