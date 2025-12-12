Field Engineer Deurne

Ready to explore Europe while working with cutting-edge technology? If you’re excited by the idea of being on the road and solving technical challenges, this role could be your perfect next step. As an International Field Service Engineer, you’ll visit customers throughout Europe, and occasionally even further, to work directly on high‑tech machinery, production lines and advanced systems within the packaging and sleeve technology industry. You’ll join a driven, professional team and play a key role in keeping complex automated systems running smoothly. What will your days look like?

Installing, testing and commissioning advanced machines and industrial systems

Diagnosing and resolving mechanical, electronic and automation-related issues

Carrying out preventive and corrective maintenance

Analyzing faults and implementing solutions, both on‑site and remotely

Supporting customers with clear technical explanations and hands‑on guidance

Working closely with internal teams to drive continuous improvement

Providing training to customers and colleagues on machine operation

Travelling frequently (up to 80%) across Europe and occasionally beyond

Job requirements