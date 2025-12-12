Field Engineer Deurne

Posted on December 12, 2025
Deurne
About this role

Ready to explore Europe while working with cutting-edge technology? If you’re excited by the idea of being on the road and solving technical challenges, this role could be your perfect next step. As an International Field Service Engineer, you’ll visit customers throughout Europe, and occasionally even further, to work directly on high‑tech machinery, production lines and advanced systems within the packaging and sleeve technology industry. You’ll join a driven, professional team and play a key role in keeping complex automated systems running smoothly. What will your days look like?

  • Installing, testing and commissioning advanced machines and industrial systems
  • Diagnosing and resolving mechanical, electronic and automation-related issues
  • Carrying out preventive and corrective maintenance
  • Analyzing faults and implementing solutions, both on‑site and remotely
  • Supporting customers with clear technical explanations and hands‑on guidance
  • Working closely with internal teams to drive continuous improvement
  • Providing training to customers and colleagues on machine operation
  • Travelling frequently (up to 80%) across Europe and occasionally beyond

Job requirements

  • A completed MBO or HBO degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering or similar
  • At least 3 years of experience as a Field Service Engineer (or comparable role)
  • Solid knowledge of mechanical systems, electronic components, pneumatics and hydraulics
  • Experience with PLCs and automation platforms such as Siemens or Allen‑Bradley
  • Strong problem‑solving skills and hands‑on troubleshooting experience
  • Good command of English; additional languages are welcome
  • A proactive, flexible attitude and the ability to remain calm under pressure
  • A willingness to travel internationally on a regular basis
