Product Life Cycle Manager – Power Conversion Regio Eindhoven

Are you passionate about shaping product roadmaps, driving operational excellence, and ensuring peak performance across the full product lifecycle? Join our customers’ Power Conversion team and play a key role in delivering cutting-edge power electronics solutions, through production to end-of-life.

In this role, you will continuously improve product quality, manufacturability, cost efficiency, and supply robustness within a demanding high-performance environment. Together with your multidisciplinary team, you ensure that every phase of the product lifecycle is executed in a structured, predictable, and data-driven way.

You act as the central force behind complex projects involving power electronics, embedded control, and system integration. You take full ownership of planning, execution, and delivery, aligning internal teams, external partners, and customer expectations to achieve optimal results. Working closely with engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and quality teams, you coordinate all activities required to deliver reliable, high-efficiency power conversion systems that meet stringent technical and commercial requirements.

In this role, you: