Product Life Cycle Manager – Power Conversion Regio Eindhoven
About this role
Are you passionate about shaping product roadmaps, driving operational excellence, and ensuring peak performance across the full product lifecycle? Join our customers’ Power Conversion team and play a key role in delivering cutting-edge power electronics solutions, through production to end-of-life.
In this role, you will continuously improve product quality, manufacturability, cost efficiency, and supply robustness within a demanding high-performance environment. Together with your multidisciplinary team, you ensure that every phase of the product lifecycle is executed in a structured, predictable, and data-driven way.
You act as the central force behind complex projects involving power electronics, embedded control, and system integration. You take full ownership of planning, execution, and delivery, aligning internal teams, external partners, and customer expectations to achieve optimal results. Working closely with engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and quality teams, you coordinate all activities required to deliver reliable, high-efficiency power conversion systems that meet stringent technical and commercial requirements.
In this role, you:
- Lead a product team responsible for a dedicated power conversion product group and customer portfolio;
- Manage timelines, resources, risks, and budgets across multidisciplinary projects;
- Secure strong QLTC (Quality, Logistics, Technology, Cost) performance for your customer;
- Maintain clear, structured, and proactive communication with internal stakeholders and external customers;
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including power electronics engineers, control software engineers, system architects, and quality specialists;
- Drive continuous improvement across processes, product performance, and team capabilities.
Job requirements
- BSc, BEng, or MSc in Electrical Engineering, Power Electronics, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering, or Physics;
- 10+ years of experience in project and/or product management across the full lifecycle (from concept to phase-out);
- Proven track record in leading multidisciplinary teams and fostering accountability, continuous improvement, and operational excellence;
- Strong understanding of systems combining power electronics, hardware, and embedded control software;
- Familiarity with product development processes, including stage-gate methodologies;
- Decisive and confident, able to create clarity and drive momentum in complex environments;
- Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build trust and effective collaboration;
- Pragmatic and results-driven, with a focus on delivering tangible impact.
Department
The Power Conversion department at our customer develops advanced power electronics solutions that enable high-performance applications across industries such as automotive, energy, and industrial systems. From high-efficiency converters and inverters to precision power control systems, our technologies are at the core of next-generation innovations.
As a vertically integrated technology partner, our customer designs, engineers, and manufactures its solutions in-house, covering everything from electrical design and control algorithms to system integration and production. This approach ensures maximum performance, reliability, and scalability, even in the most demanding environments.
If you are ready to take ownership of complex embedded systems and lead high-performing teams toward operational excellence, we would love to hear from you.