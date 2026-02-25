Optical Engineer - English
About this role
Our client is a leading global organisation within the Internet and technology sector. Recognised for delivering innovative digital solutions, they are at the forefront of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies. Their cutting-edge products are progressively transforming the way people live, work and interact in everyday life.
We are looking for an Optical Engineer to join their expanding team in Eindhoven.
In this role, you will contribute to the development of next-generation lenses for AR and AI glasses, with the opportunity to impact millions of users through your work. You will support optical engineering activities across the full lens development lifecycle, from design validation through to manufacturing process optimisation.
Job Profile for Optical Engineer
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Design and conduct experiments to optimise optical performance and manufacturing processes
- Validate optical designs and manufacturing recipes for new product introductions
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams in the US and APAC to integrate optical design and process improvements into manufacturing processes
- Support the implementation and qualification of metrology methodologies and equipment
- Analyse optical and process data to inform design and manufacturing decisions
- Use root cause analysis techniques to troubleshoot optical and process issues in collaboration with multiple teams
- Develop and maintain technical documentation, reports, and specifications
- Provide technical support and training to production and engineering teams
Candidate Profile for Optical Engineer
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Optical Engineering, Physics, or a related field
- Ph.D. in Optical Engineering, Physics, or a related field is a plus
- 2 years of experience in ophthalmic lens engineering preferred
- Experience with machine learning and artificial intelligence applications in metrology is an advantage
- Strong knowledge of optical principles, lens design, and metrology techniques is a must
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to conduct DOEs and data analysis carefully and independently is a must
- Knowledge and experience in CAD to design jigs, fixtures, and make small lens modifications if needed is a plus
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, MATLAB, or C++ is considered an advantage
- Ability to work in a lab environment, wear PPE equipment and move long distances (such as from building to building), and be stationary for extended periods of time
What Our Client Offers
- 25 holidays per annum
- Pension Plan
- Be part of a growing team with a group of people invested in your success
- A dynamic working environment in a technologically advanced office