Optical Engineer - English

Our client is a leading global organisation within the Internet and technology sector. Recognised for delivering innovative digital solutions, they are at the forefront of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies. Their cutting-edge products are progressively transforming the way people live, work and interact in everyday life.

We are looking for an Optical Engineer to join their expanding team in Eindhoven.

In this role, you will contribute to the development of next-generation lenses for AR and AI glasses, with the opportunity to impact millions of users through your work. You will support optical engineering activities across the full lens development lifecycle, from design validation through to manufacturing process optimisation.

Job Profile for Optical Engineer

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Design and conduct experiments to optimise optical performance and manufacturing processes

Validate optical designs and manufacturing recipes for new product introductions

Collaborate with cross-functional teams in the US and APAC to integrate optical design and process improvements into manufacturing processes

Support the implementation and qualification of metrology methodologies and equipment

Analyse optical and process data to inform design and manufacturing decisions

Use root cause analysis techniques to troubleshoot optical and process issues in collaboration with multiple teams

Develop and maintain technical documentation, reports, and specifications

Provide technical support and training to production and engineering teams

Candidate Profile for Optical Engineer

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Optical Engineering, Physics, or a related field

Ph.D. in Optical Engineering, Physics, or a related field is a plus

2 years of experience in ophthalmic lens engineering preferred

Experience with machine learning and artificial intelligence applications in metrology is an advantage

Strong knowledge of optical principles, lens design, and metrology techniques is a must

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to conduct DOEs and data analysis carefully and independently is a must

Knowledge and experience in CAD to design jigs, fixtures, and make small lens modifications if needed is a plus

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, MATLAB, or C++ is considered an advantage

Ability to work in a lab environment, wear PPE equipment and move long distances (such as from building to building), and be stationary for extended periods of time

What Our Client Offers