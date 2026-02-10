Technical Project Manager

You are fully responsible for large-scale technical investment projects, ranging from complete production lines and robotic solutions to building-related installations and energy projects. You ensure that projects are delivered according to planning, budget, quality standards, and safety regulations.

Initiating and defining project scope in collaboration with stakeholders;

Preparing detailed investment proposals and business cases;

Developing technical concepts and assessing engineering packages;

Selecting, contracting, and managing external suppliers and contractors;

Leading multidisciplinary project teams (production, QA, maintenance, IT);

Creating and monitoring project planning (MS Project or similar);

Conducting risk analyses (technical, operational, financial) and mitigation plans;

Monitoring budgets, including forecasts and variance reports;

Ensuring compliance with legislation (Machinery Directive, ATEX, CE, Health & Safety);

Organizing FAT/SAT tests and handover to the line organization;

Evaluating projects and implementing lessons learned.

You play an active role in further professionalizing Operational Excellence, with a focus on mechanization, robotization, and process optimization.

Job requirements

A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Industrial Automation, or similar;

At least 5 years of experience in technical project management;

Demonstrable experience with investment projects (> €1 million is a plus);

Familiar with common project management methodologies;

Experience with drawing software is a plus;

Strong communication and organizational skills;

Good command of Dutch and English (German is a plus);

A proactive, curious mindset and enthusiasm for new technologies.

Ready to lead large-scale technical projects and make real impact in an ambitious production environment? Apply today.