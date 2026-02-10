Technical Project Manager
Posted on February 10, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on February 10, 2026
About this role
Technical Project Manager Region Eindhoven
You are fully responsible for large-scale technical investment projects, ranging from complete production lines and robotic solutions to building-related installations and energy projects. You ensure that projects are delivered according to planning, budget, quality standards, and safety regulations.
- Initiating and defining project scope in collaboration with stakeholders;
- Preparing detailed investment proposals and business cases;
- Developing technical concepts and assessing engineering packages;
- Selecting, contracting, and managing external suppliers and contractors;
- Leading multidisciplinary project teams (production, QA, maintenance, IT);
- Creating and monitoring project planning (MS Project or similar);
- Conducting risk analyses (technical, operational, financial) and mitigation plans;
- Monitoring budgets, including forecasts and variance reports;
- Ensuring compliance with legislation (Machinery Directive, ATEX, CE, Health & Safety);
- Organizing FAT/SAT tests and handover to the line organization;
- Evaluating projects and implementing lessons learned.
You play an active role in further professionalizing Operational Excellence, with a focus on mechanization, robotization, and process optimization.
Job requirements
- A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Industrial Automation, or similar;
- At least 5 years of experience in technical project management;
- Demonstrable experience with investment projects (> €1 million is a plus);
- Familiar with common project management methodologies;
- Experience with drawing software is a plus;
- Strong communication and organizational skills;
- Good command of Dutch and English (German is a plus);
- A proactive, curious mindset and enthusiasm for new technologies.
Ready to lead large-scale technical projects and make real impact in an ambitious production environment? Apply today.
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Maintenance Engineer
Senior Software Engineer MES Eindhoven
Maintenance Technician Eindhoven
Automation Engineer
Project & commissioning Engineer