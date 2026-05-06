Mechanical Engineer | Dutch | Utrecht Area

Our client is a global leader in the design and production of advanced R&D process equipment for the food industry. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, they provide tailored solutions to clients worldwide. To support their growing international operations, our client is seeking an ambitious Mechanical Engineer with a strong sense of responsibility, a highly customer-oriented mindset, and excellent collaboration and communication skills within a project team.

As a Mechanical Engineer, you translate customer requirements into technical solutions. You design, analyze, develop, and improve (new) systems. We are looking for someone who is curious, willing to take responsibility, and energized by working in a team where enjoyment, ownership, and trust are central values.

You will be responsible for, among other things:



Designing, checking, updating, and elaborating production drawings



Delivering a mechanical design, including translation of the developed process design and the machine parts list



Supporting the sales department with technical advice and information



Evaluating and implementing improvements initiated within the organization



Managing and monitoring your own planning schedule



Keeping your technical knowledge up to date



Contributing to continuous improvement





A Bachelor's degree (HBO) in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.



Knowledge and / or experience in Process Engineering.



Work experience in designing from concept to execution.



Experience with product management and multidisciplinary projects; thinking beyond the next deadline is a plus.



Knowledge of and experience with parametric modelling software (e.g. SolidWorks).



Good command of both Dutch and English.



Experience with PDM and SolidWorks is a plus.



Experience in the food industry is a plus.



You recognize yourself in the traits: flexible, organizationally aware, and solution-oriented, and you enjoy contributing ideas for improvements and optimizations.



You work in a structured, project-based manner.



You are a strong team player and customer-oriented.



What's in It for You