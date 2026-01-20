Junior PLC Software Engineer Regio Eindhoven

Junior PLC Software Engineer Regio Eindhoven

Posted on January 20, 2026
About this role

We are seeking a driven PLC Engineer with around two years of hands-on experience in industrial automation. In this position, you will contribute to the development, implementation, and upkeep of PLC-based control systems used in innovative robotic packaging and automation solutions. You will collaborate closely with colleagues from mechanical, electrical, and software disciplines to deliver dependable and high-performance machinery.

Design, program, and configure PLC software for automated packaging equipment using Siemens TIA Portal.

Commission and test PLC-controlled systems for robotic palletizing solutions, case packers, and complete packaging lines.

Analyze, troubleshoot, and improve existing control software, hardware components, and I/O configurations.

Work together with cross-functional engineering teams on new machine concepts as well as upgrades of existing installations.

Create and maintain clear technical documentation, including control logic, system layouts, and fault diagnostics.

Provide support during installation, testing, and on-site commissioning at customer locations.

Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives focused on efficiency, reliability, and safety of automation systems.

