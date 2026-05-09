Communication Officer (TEMP)

Communication Officer (TEMP)

Posted on May 9, 2026
Hoofddorp
Posted on May 9, 2026

About this role

We are looking for a proactive and creative Internal Communication Coordinator to support the implementation of our reshaped communication strategy and strengthen cross-country communication efforts across the Netherlands. 

In this temporary role, you will help design and execute communication campaigns, improve alignment across NL teams, and ensure coherent and engaging communication that supports our business priorities.

You will collaborate closely with the Communication & Engagement teams, NL communication partners, and COE teams to create consistency, support local execution, and ensure communication activities across countries are aligned and impactful.  

Are you up for a challenge, in a complex international and dynamic environment? Do you know how to set priorities, manage your stakeholders and add value? Please get in touch!

  • Support the implementation of the communication strategy;
  • Design and execute communication campaigns;
  • Support the Engagement team with event communication and organization;
  • Support onboarding;
  • Manage communication channels for the organization (Engage and Narrowcasting);
  • Lead agenda for X-NL meetings (monthly);
  • Coordinate and design cross-NL COE communication campaigns;
  • Contribute to an aligned X-NL calendar, including COE projects;
  • Collaborate closely with COE teams;
  • Manage the NL News Engage channel.

Requirements

We are looking for a candidate that has/is:

  • Bachelor / HBO;
  • Experience in internal communication;
  • Strong design and content creation skills (e.g., Canva);
  • Knowledge about communication tools (Outlook, Engage, Narrow casting, Canva, PowerPoint etc.);
  • Ability to translate strategy into engaging communication materials;
  • Strong coordination and project management skills;
  • Excellent collaboration skills across teams and stakeholders;
  • Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities;
  • English excellent in writing and speaking.  

Salary

4000 - 4500

Through our agency, you will receive a 6 -month temporary contract.  There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 10 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.

  • Salary will be around €4,000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
  • The position is a 40 hours per week position;
  • Travel expenses will be covered;
  • Pension plan.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

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