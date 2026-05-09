Communication Officer (TEMP)

We are looking for a proactive and creative Internal Communication Coordinator to support the implementation of our reshaped communication strategy and strengthen cross-country communication efforts across the Netherlands.

In this temporary role, you will help design and execute communication campaigns, improve alignment across NL teams, and ensure coherent and engaging communication that supports our business priorities.

You will collaborate closely with the Communication & Engagement teams, NL communication partners, and COE teams to create consistency, support local execution, and ensure communication activities across countries are aligned and impactful.

Are you up for a challenge, in a complex international and dynamic environment? Do you know how to set priorities, manage your stakeholders and add value? Please get in touch!